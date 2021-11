Georgia Men’s Tennis Closes Fall Season at Clemson Invitational | Georgia Sports

Georgia men’s tennis ended the fall season at the Clemson Invitational at the Hoke Sloan Tennis Center over the weekend. The team had previously competed in five fall tournaments, racking up a total of 64 wins with 45 wins in singles and 19 wins in doubles. The Bulldogs took five singles and a pair of doubles wins on the first day of the invite against Clemson, Virginia Commonwealth and Yale after battling cold weather conditions. We didn’t have much time to get used to these courts and these circumstances, but we responded well. It was tough, but overall I’m very happy with our efforts and what we’ve been able to do here, said head coach Manuel Diaz. On the first day, double partners junior Erik Grevelius and senior Blake Croyder defeated Ryuhei Azuma and Teodor Giusca van Clemson 6-3. Shortly after, graduate Hamish Stewart and senior Philip Henning Clemsons defeated Jacob Jahn and Maxwell Smith 6-4. Georgia won in five of the eight singles played by Henning, Stewart, freshman Miguel Perez Pea, Thomas Paulsell and Mathis Debru. On the second day of the Invitational, the Bulldogs faced players from Middle Tennessee, Florida and Furman. Henning played a strong game, winning 6-2, 3-6, 6-2 against Florida’s No. 111 Luke Grief. Strong singles held steady throughout the day as Croyder defeated Middle Tennessees Oskar Brostrom 6-4, 6-2. Paulsell also defeated Middle Tennessees Lucas Oliver, 6-3, 6-0. Grevelius defeated Furman’s Elijah Poritzky, 6-3, 6-2, and Britton Johnston claimed another victory for the Bulldogs against Middle Tennessees Mattia Bernardi, 6-3, 6-4. Grevelius and Croyder added to their winning streak by beating Middle Tennessees Brostrom and Bernardi 6-0. Johnston and Pea followed with a win against Middle Tennessees Oliver and John Chin, 7-6(1). We could have had better results in doubles as we struggled in some of our matches early on, Diaz said. Overall it was a good performance on most courses. We have to keep pushing to get better. Georgia closed out the tournament, taking victories in six of eight singles matches. The Bulldog freshmen continued to make a name for themselves as Paulsell, Pea and Debru all won their singles. We came back well in singles and showed some toughness after a slow start in doubles. Our guys have been fighting hard and we have seen some quality wins today, said Diaz. Croyder, Stewart and Henning all won their single matches against players from VCU to end the fall invite. In doubles, Croyder and Grevelius added another win to their weekend doubles success when they defeated Yales Michael Sun and Renaud Lefevre 6-2. Good end to our fall tournament schedule. Now we need to do some good work to finish the fall and be ready for spring, Diaz said. Our team has made great progress and we are pleased with their commitment and work ethic. The Georgia men’s tennis team returns to action in Miami on January 7 for the Miami Invitational.

