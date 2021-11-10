Bergneustdter Benedikt Duda goes to the World Table Tennis Championships in the United States.

This is the first time for Benedict Tuta. “No, I’ve never been to the United States,” says the 27-year-old from Bergenusstader. One exception: so far only a short stop at the Atlanta airport on the way to vacation in Mexico has been booked. The World Table Tennis Championships will be held in Houston, Texas from November 23 to 29, where Duda will compete in both singles and doubles, one of the most special for the current German champion in both tournaments.

But not only for Tuta, but also for Americans: for the first time, the American Federation is organizing a major international championship. So when superstar Timo Paul and national coach Jrg Roscope talked about their experience playing table tennis in the United States at a press conference on the sidelines of today’s warm-up practice in Düsseldorf, Duda and his teammates had to listen first.

Last days are already sold out

Pol and Rokopf said that should have raised Duda’s expectations. The Americans were an “enthusiastic spectator”, so to speak, with a smile: “They sometimes roar in the middle of the rally.” And Roscoff said the last few days have already sold out: “It’s a great show. A scene with a very special atmosphere.”

Even Bergneustdter Duda is looking forward to it. For him and his unnamed colleagues like Timo, coming out of the shadows of the German superstars could be the next step. Most recently, the team – without Paul and Dmitry Ovtsarov – beat the European team. Germany’s No. 3 Patrick Francisca, who also led Duda’s team, told a press conference: “I was happy to show that it works without both.”

Bergneustdter Benedikt Duda wants to fulfill a dream

Paul is now back in Houston, but Dimitri Ovtsarov has not been seen after a short ankle surgery. Despite this, national coach Roscope ambitiously defined the goal of playing for medals. To emerge from the shadows, Tuda had to achieve something special in singles, but especially with his regular doubles partner, Tong Kieu, who was the last German champion for the fourth time in a row. The 27-year-old has repeatedly suggested that he is capable of this. Most recently during training in Düsseldorf: he lost to Duda, he told reporters.

You may also be interested “Arena Alaaf” only with 2G : Engelskirsen also drew clear boundaries before the start of the session Go to the hedge : Voltproller water rescue workers dig for the safety of the birds Risks of electromobility : Some pedals will be eaten by moths during the winter break

After the course, players train alone before boarding a flight to Houston on November 19. There, the controls caused by the epidemic will be less than in matches in Tokyo or the European team, where players are not allowed to leave the hotel. A dream come true for Tuta after work: “I want to see a basketball game live in the NBA.”