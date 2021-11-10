Eagles Announce Six Signers on National Signing Day





CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. The Boston College Women’s Soccer Team and Head Coach Jason Lowe announced the signing of six players to the Class of 2026 on Wednesday, with the class ranked 20th in the nation by Top Drawer Soccer. “Bringing our highest-ranking recruiting class together in the midst of a pandemic says volumes about how hard my staff is working,” Lowe said. “We’re bringing an experienced group back next fall and this class will be a perfect fit. It’s a well-rounded group of characterful people who bring a lot of talent and personality. We’ll be announcing more additions this spring, but I’m excited about our team and what we’re rebuilding here at BC.” The new Eagles come from five states with one each from Maine, Massachusetts, North Carolina and Ohio and two from Connecticut. The six athletes who signed their National Letter of Intent are three midfielders, one forward and two defenders. Emma Badger

Position: defender

Height: 5’8″

Residence: Wells, Maine

Club: Seacoast United

For BC: Currently plays club football for Seacoast United under Ian Scott team captain selected for the GA Northeast Talent ID Conference event Also played for the FC Stars (2017-2020) and GPS Maine (2014-2017) four-time First Team All-Conference and two-time Regional All-Star for Wells High School squad in 2021, the record for most goals in a single season (30) and added 10 assists to team captain and MVP in 2021 Member of the National Honor Society. Reilly Johnson

Position: midfielder

Height: 5’3″

Residence: Wilmington, North Carolina

Club: Wilmington Hammerheads FC

For BC: Has played her club football for Wilmington Hammerheads Youth FC since 2018, the last two seasons under Will Heaney came an ECNL All-Conference Selection for 2020-21 also ECNL Regional and All-Conference selection in 2019 an All-Conference, All-Region and All- Area honoree for her 2019 high school member of the National Honor Society father, Craig, played soccer in Wake Forest. Riley Kerber

Position: midfielder

Height: 5’6″

Residence: Medina, Ohio

Club: Internationals SC

For BC: Plays her club football for Internationals Soccer Club for Jitka Klimkova and Keri Sarver since 2017, ranked 153rd overall, 54th overall midfielder and 10th overall in the Great Lakes area by Top Drawer Soccer, attended the U19 WNT camp in April 2021, named to the 2021 All-American Game 2021 GCC Player of the Year OVC ECNL All-Conference First Team in 2019 and Second Team in 2020 also played three seasons of high school football, scoring 35 goals and adding 19 assists. First Team All-County and Second Team All-Conference in 2018, Second Team All-Conference in 2019, and All-Conference, All-State, and conference MVP in 2021 named for the National Honor Society All-American West team member. Sophia Lowenberg

Position: midfielder

Height: 5’9″

Residence: Trumbull, Kon.

Club: Connecticut FC

For BC: Currently plays her club football for Connecticut Football Club under Magnus Nilerud, ranked 132nd overall, 40th overall midfielder and fourth overall in the Northeast Region by Top Drawer Soccer attended the ECNL National Camp in 2019 named after the U-17 First Team All-Region played also four years of varsity football for Trumbull High School scored 23 goals and added 18 assists, named All-League (2018-2021) and All-State (2019-21) team captain named to the 2021 All-American Game. Ava McNeil

Position: defender

Height: 5’6″

Residence: Roslindale, Mass.

Club: NEFC

For BC: Currently plays her club football for NEFC under Nick Burke was a member of the U14 NPL National Championship squad in 2017 was selected to the national training program pool (2016-17) also played football and basketball for Milton Academy member of the National Honor Society father, Tarez, and uncle, Torrance, played baseball at Boston College and are members of the Class of 1996 with her mother, Elizabeth Sydney Segalla

Position: Forward

Height: 5’11”

Residence: Salisbury, Conn.

Club: CFC United

For BC: Has played her club football for the past four years for CFC United under Rich Sutherland, ranked 99th overall, 33rd overall forward and first overall in the Northeast Region named to the 2021 All-American Game by Top Drawer Soccer to nationals each season at CFC three time all-league and three-team all-state in football also plays basketball.

