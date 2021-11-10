Aztec Soccer Notes: SDSU Rises to No. 22 in Latest CFP Ranking

The state of San Diego has risen to number 22 in the latest College Football rankings, revealed on ESPN Tuesday night.

SDSU (8-1, 4-1 Mountain West) had never been listed in the CFP rankings before debuting at number 24 in last week’s first ranking.

It was a pleasant surprise after falling out of the top 25 in the USA Today Coaches and Associated Press polls. SDSU is getting votes in other polls this week in both polls, the equivalent of 27th in the Coaches poll and 28th in the AP poll.

The CFP ranking is important because it determines the teams for the four-team playoff and the other New Years Six games.

The top-rated Group of Five school to be conference champions will receive an NY6 berth.

No. 5 Cincinnati now has a stranglehold on that spot. However, a Bearcats loss in the AAC Championship game would open the door for a school from another conference.

No. 14 BYU (8-2) is the next group of five school in the rankings, but the Cougars play as independent.

The next group of five school is SDSU, which is coming off a 17-10 Mountain West win over Hawaii. The Aztecs face Nevada (7-2, 4-1) on Saturday night in a clash for first place in the MWs West Division.

The Aztecs close the regular season with a road game against UNLV and a home game against Boise State.

The Mountain and West Division winners will play for the Mountain West Championship at the higher-ranked team’s location on December 4.

In the latest CFP rankings, four teams dropped out of No. 17 Mississippi State, No. 18 Kentucky, No. 20 Minnesota and No. 23 Fresno State after losses.

Purdue (6-3) topped the rankings at number 19 after a 40-29 win over the then number one. 3 Michigan State.

The other three new teams are No. 23 UTSA (9-0), No. 24 Utah (6-3) and No. 25 Arkansas (6-3).

No. 21 Pitt (7-2), who was No. 25 last week, jumped the Aztecs after a 54-29 win over Duke.

The top four teams in the ranking are now: No. 1 Georgia (9-0), No. 2 Alabama (8-1), No. 3 Oregon (8-1) and No. 4 Ohio State (8-1).

Rounding out the top 12 are: No. 5 Cincinnati (9-0), No. 6 Michigan (8-1), No. 7 Michigan State (8-1), No. 8 Oklahoma (9-0), No. 9 Notre Dame (8-1), No. 10 Oklahoma State (8-1), No. 11 Texas A&M (7-2) and No. 12 Wake Forest (8-1).

strong words

SDSU is in the midst of a late season period where it will face the top three Mountain Wests quarterbacks.

Fresno State gave SDSU its only loss of the season two weeks ago, with quarterback Jake Haener leading the 30-20 win.

Now his Nevada quarterback is Carson Strong who will look over the SDSU defense.

Asked to compare and contrast Haener and Strong at his weekly press conference, SDSU head coach Brady Hoke said Strong is more suited to the prototypical professional quarterback, like a pocket passer.

He’s slim, he’s tall, has a really good arm, loses the ball, can make all the throws and moves well enough, Hoke said. When I say (moves well enough) most guys like that can move in the sack and do a great job.

Strong ranks fourth in the nation in season passing yards (3,197) and passing yards per game (355.2). Nevada averages 36.4 points per game with Strong at the wheel.

He’s got a really good, strong arm, said SDSU cornerback Tayler Hawkins. Hes very accurate throwing in the bag and on the run. I know the next level game from hell and not many quarterbacks will.

Hawkins admitted to underestimating Strong a year ago. He won’t make that mistake again.

I definitely have to come up with my A-game this year, said Hawkins.

Little Bang Theory

Amid SDSUs success this season is the frustration with an offense having difficulty gaining yards and producing points in conference play.

The biggest fight came in the win over Hawaii, where the Aztecs amassed just 227 yards in total offense and scored just 10 points while the offense was on the field (the teams’ other touchdown was on a fake field goal).

Hoke noted the lack of explosive play, the expression given to rushes or passes over 20 yards.

We need to have explosive games, Hoke said.

There were 17 explosive games in the first four seasons of the season and 13 in the five games since then.

There were none in Hawaii, where the longest run was a 17-yard gain by quarterback Lucas Johnson and the longest pass completion was 11 yards (three times).

Most notable is the lack of explosive scoring moves across the teams’ five conferences.

The only one: a 24-yard touchdown pass from Johnson to wide receiver Jesse Matthews to beat San Jose State in double overtime.

By contrast, SDSU had four explosive scoring plays in its Week 2 win in Arizona running back Greg Bell’s 55-yard run, Tyrell Shaver’s 27-yard blocked kick return, and 25- and 40-yard passes by former starting quarterback Jordon Brookshire.

Against Utah, SDSUs Jordan Byrd had a 100-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. Byrd also had a 55-yard TD against Towson the following week.

Those kinds of plays have been largely absent during the five MW games.

Hoke, in part of the explanation, pointed to the quality of some of the defenses SDSU has faced.

The conclusion of the coaches: we have to do better. There is no doubt. I think it just got better and better and I’m excited about what I’m doing well this week.

Other option?

SDSU fell to 127th in the NCAA in passing offense with 132.6 yards per game.

The only teams ranked lower than the Aztec Army (103.5), Air Force (94.0) and Navy (54.4) are service academies that run the option.

It is the fewest yards per game for the Aztecs in 60 seasons. The 1962 team averaged 101.8 yards per game.