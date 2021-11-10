Emma Raducanu loses in Austria as she announces Torben Beltz as new head coach





The 18-year-old, who stunned the tennis world by winning the US Open as a qualifier in September, entered the tournament as the tournament’s No. 1 and was hoping for her first two WTA Tour wins last month. Transylvania opened.

Raducanu broke into the world’s top 20 for the first time on Monday after reaching the quarter-finals in Romania, but was unable to beat the highly regarded Wang, eventually finishing 6-1, 6-7 7-5.

“I thought Xinyu played extremely well, especially in that first set,” Raducanu, who was injured in the deciding set, told reporters. “And I’m proud of the way I fought to get back into the game.

“Everything went to her liking and she played extremely well, so a lot of credit to her for keeping that level on the pitch.

“In the third set I had a hip cramp in the first point of that match and from then on I was just fighting to stay in it.” READ: Disappointed Emma Raducanu Still Adjusting to Touring Life 20-year-old Wang is tipped to have a bright future and is about to break into the world’s top 100 for the first time. After the defeat, Raducanu confirmed reports that Torben Beltz will be her new coach. The German joins Raducanu’s ranks with a lofty reputation, having coached former world No. 1 Angelique Kerber to her 2016 Australian Open and US Open victories. The pair will team up when Raducanu begins her preseason in late November. “It is of course a great privilege to work with such an experienced coach,” said Raducanu. “I’m definitely looking forward to working with him all pre-season and next year. It’s looking good and very positive, [I’m] excited about the work to come. “Obviously he has worked with Kerber, who is such a great player and has won three slams. I think that experience certainly helps someone as inexperienced as me,” added Raducanu. “He can help me through it, which I have a lot of confidence in. He’s also a really positive, happy guy who brings a lot of energy to the team, so I think that’s important too if you’re on quite a long journey time on the tour.”

