WOMEN’S HOCKEY: Bulldogs make a statement, white Cornell and Colgate





Goalkeeper Gianna Meloni 22 returns between the pipes to enable impressive wins against the nationally ranked Cornell and Colgate.

Spencer King



12:01 a.m., 10 Nov. 2021 Contributing reporter





muscosportsphotos.com The Yale women’s hockey team (420, 220 ECAC) recovered from two conference losses last weekend with two impressive wins this Friday and Saturday against Cornell (141, 031) and Colgate (1130, 310). The Bulldogs took down No. 15 Big Red 70 on Friday night, a team it hadn’t beaten since 2009, then took down No. 4 Raiders 40 on Saturday. One of the biggest changes from last weekend was in the Yale attack. After scoring just one goal last weekend, the Bulldogs recovered this weekend with a whopping 11 goals. This was a great team performance tonight, with lots of energy, hustle and sharp puck moves, Yale head coach Mark Bolding told Yale Athletics. We talked about putting pucks in the net to find our offensive pass and it worked. Nice to take the win and also a complete defensive game. Another headline of the weekend was the return of Bulldogs first-string goalkeeper Gianna Meloni 22. Meloni made her return as the starting goalkeeper in dramatic fashion, stopping both opponents with 16 saves against Cornell and then a whopping 32 saves against Colgate. Meloni has yet to concede another goal this season after starting her senior season with a shutout against St. Anselm in the Bulldogs season opener. After that first game, Pia Dukaric 25 had started the Bulldogs’ last three games in goal, leaving some to wonder when Meloni would return to the runway. However, this weekend saw Meloni definitely reaffirm himself as the starting goalkeeper for the team. Our team was very solid tonight. It’s easier to play when you score and your teammates respond to communication in the D-zone, Meloni said after her striking performance against Colgate. Everyone got on and played a full 60 minutes, so I’m excited to see where we can go from here. While the keeper may be quick to deviate from her own performance, Melonis zero goals against average can certainly do the talking for her. The Bulldogs were dominant in every way and chased the Colgate skaters from the start. Colgate head coach Greg Fargo admitted this in a post-game interview with Colgate Athletics. I have to hand it over to Yale because they were better than us on the ice tonight, especially in the first two periods. The Bulldogs will look to convert this weekend into a string of wins as they take on Ivy competitors Harvard and Dartmouth. Two players will especially want to build on a big weekend because they earned ECAC weekly honors. Junior striker Claire Dalton 23 was named ECAC Player of the Week after posting two goals and four assists this weekend. Dalton currently leads Division I hockey with two points per game, totaling 12 points in the teams’ six games. Meloni was also honored as ECAC Goalie of the Week after her perfect weekend. The Bulldogs goalkeeper leads the nation in both goals against average and save rate, with zero and one, respectively. Melonis seventh and eighth career breaks this weekend took her to the fifth career stoppage in Yale history.

