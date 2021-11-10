Double Happiness Indoor Premium 190 Table Tennis Table Blue Top





Specially designed Repeat Roller Coating on the table top enriches the quality of the game and ensures a consistent ball bounce.

Ideal table for both table tennis beginners and enthusiasts.

Safety locking system on wheels ensures secure positioning while playing.

Ideal table for both table tennis beginners and enthusiasts.

Easily folds in half for individual warm-up or solo play, and for a snug fit when both pieces are folded for storage.

Specially designed Repeat Roller Coating on the table top enriches the quality of the game and ensures a consistent ball bounce.

Safety locking system on wheels ensures secure positioning while playing.

Safety folding and locking system under the table top guarantees safe and easy storage.

The sophisticated design features metallic silver metal frames.

For both indoor and outdoor use (table top is SHORT TERM water resistant ONLY (few minutes) and keep away from direct sunlight, should be kept indoors).

DOUBLE HAPPINESS IS ONE OF THE BEST BRANDS IN PROFESSIONAL TABLE TENNIS AREA BUT IS A DIFFERENT BRAND LIKE DHS Specification:

Color top: Blue

Table top: 19mm high density fiberboard

Table leg: 40mm square metal legs

Surface Coating: Repeat Paint Roller Coating (from Germany)

Bounce surface: 220mm-250mm

Table legs: multiple height adjustment on 75mm/80mm diameter lockable castors

Dimensions unfolded: 2740 mm x 1525 mm x 765 mm

Dimensions folded: 1525 mm x 500 mm x 1550 mm

Table weight: 92kg

Setup Style: Roll Away

Enhanced Feature: Safety Folding and Locking System for Safe and Convenient Storage (See Detailed Pictures)

Package1 size: 156*141*5CM;

Package2 size: 149*8*8.5CM;

Package3 size: 103*30*19CM;

NW / GW: 83KG/92KG Installation is required, but it is not complicated. Please contact us if you need installation services. Services provided only to SYD/MEL/BNE Metro. Additional charges apply.

