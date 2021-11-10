Softball welcomes five on National Signing Day

softball | 11/10/2021 13:59:00 hrs

Minnesota softball coach Piper Ritter unveiled its 2022 signing class on Wednesday and announced the addition of five student athletes.

The latest Gophers boast impressive individual and team achievements at high school and club levels.

“I am pleased to announce the signings of Sydney, Jess, Breezy, Billi and Addison,” said Ritter. “Today is a special day. This is an athletic, competitive, high-performing and characterful class. I’m really looking forward to having the opportunity to coach these young women from next fall and help them achieve their goals, both on and off the field.”

Sydney Schwartz | Pitcher/Utility | Victoria, Minnesota | Chanhassen High School

“Minnesota is my home, it’s where I wanted to be and I’m excited to represent my home state,” said Schwartz. “The quality of education and leadership opportunities will allow me to grow as a player and as a person. Softball has been a part of my life for as long as I can remember. I am blessed to continue that journey for a program with great coaches , a competitive environment and a culture that I enjoy being a part of.”

Schwartz was named Minnesota Gatorade Player of the Year last year and was named to the 2021 All-State team. She earned All-Area and All-Section honors in 2018, 2019 and 2021 at Chanhassen High School and was a two-time Dean’s List honoree. She is ranked number 54 in the 2022 Extra Innings Softball ranking and helped her high school team win three conference championships. She played for the South Dakota Renegades (2017-18), Midwest Speed ​​(2019) and Beverly Bandits (2020-21) during her club career. Her sister, Maddie, currently plays softball at the University of Wisconsin.

“Sydney is a no-nonsense pitcher that has really come up in the last year,” said Ritter. “She has a penchant for pitching and is a great competitor on the mound. She is a Minnesota product and it will be very exciting to see her play at home. We are grateful that Sydney will be wearing a Gopher jersey.”

Airy Burnett | Outfielder | Jacksonville, Florida | Trinity Christian Academy

“The people were great and ‘Minnesota nice’ is true. The training opportunities match my interests and the support system is excellent,” Burnett said. “The softball coaches are top people who can help me develop in all areas of my life. It felt like the perfect match and I just knew it was the right decision for me.”

Burnett will sign as the No. 4 ranked outfielder and the No. 29 overall player for the class of 2022, according to the Extra Innings Top 100 National Ranking. She is a 2021 Florida All-State First Team roster and was a four-time district champion with her high school team, while also winning a Florida Class 4A State Championship in her inaugural season. She has earned four letters in softball and one in cheerleading.

“Breezy will help close the outfield, while creating runs at the plate,” Ritter said. “She is fast, explosive and will make her presence known in the Maroon and Gold immediately.”

The Jacksonville, Florida native was twice selected to the US Elite All-American Southeast Team and played her club ball with the Lady Dukes Lamar Gold team (2019-21). With her club team, Burnett was the 2019 team captain and team MVP, while helping the team to second place in the 2021 PGF Nationals. Her father, Brian Burnett, played soccer at Colorado State, while her brother, Brian Burnett Jr., played soccer at Jacksonville University and played professionally in the German soccer league with the Ascendia Cardinals for two years.

Billi Connell | Outfielder | Luverne, Minnesota | Luverne High School

“The University of Minnesota has always been my dream school because of the location and educational opportunities it offers,” Connell said. “When I got the chance to represent my home state of Minnesota, I knew it was the best place for me to continue my next four years. Visiting the campus felt very welcoming. and I loved the idea of to be close to the city, but not be overwhelmed by it.”

Connell will join the Gophers as a two-time All-State roster from Luverne, Minnesota. She helped her high school team to second place in the section to finish her freshman season. Connell played both softball and hockey in high school and was named to the All-Conference team in four consecutive softball seasons from 2018-21.

“Billi is an athletic player who is driven by hard work and continuous improvement,” said Ritter. “We’re excited to get Billi on campus and see her soar.”

Addi (Addison) Leschber | First Base/Outfielder | Thrall, Texas | Thrall High School

“The first time I walked on campus, it just felt like the place for me,” Leschber said. “The atmosphere at the University of Minnesota is beyond great and the people are even better. My goal, since I was little, has been to win a national championship and get a great education at the same time. I believe we can do this can do at the University of Minnesota with the amazing coaching staff, players and community behind us. Go Gophers!”

Leschber was a five-sport athlete in high school, earning letters in volleyball, basketball, track and field, powerlifting, and softball. She is a nine-time Academic All-District honoree in volleyball, basketball, and softball. The product of Thrall, Texas, earned Texas Girls Coaches’ Association All-State honors in 2019 and 2021, earned All-State First Team honors as a catcher in 2021, and was the Lone Star Prep Top First Basemen in 2022.

Leschber finished her junior season with 17 home runs in 73 at bats for a total of 49 hits and 57 RBIs. She hit .687 in her junior season with an OBP of .775 for 65 runs and 25 stolen bases. Leschber was named to the Extra Innings Softball Extra Elite Class of 2022 for an outfielder and earned a spot on the 2020 Extra Innings All-Summer Team. She also helped her team finish third at the 2019 World Fastpitch Championships.

“Addison is strong, powerful and balanced on the field,” said Ritter. “She brings infectious enthusiasm to the game and her teammates. She is a person we all need as a teammate. Addison makes everyone around her better by just being herself and we are thrilled to have her as a Gopher.”

Jess Oakland | Center infielder | San Jose, California | Saint Francis High School

“I loved the atmosphere during my visit and the players and coaches are amazing,” Oakland said.

Oakland was a MAXPREPS All-American in 2021 and earned Player/Athlete of the Year in 2021 from four different publications. During her junior season, Oakland helped her high school team go undefeated with a record 26-0 and won the CCS Open Division title. She was named the Extra Innings National Player of the Week in July 2021 and is ranked as the No. 43 middle infielder by Extra Innings Rankings. Oakland also has a background in basketball, earning All-WCAL second-team honors throughout her career. Her mother, Dina, was a track and field athlete at Cal Poly, while her father, Mike, played baseball for the Colorado Rockies minor league affiliates.

“Jess is an athlete with a golden gauntlet,” said Ritter. “She has a great touch and the skills to make any game that comes her way. The sky is the limit for this young lady and we look forward to getting her into a Minnesota uniform.”