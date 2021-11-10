Why you may have seen these huge critters in the Bay Area?





Does anyone know what this is? Was watching TV and felt something pinch my finger, read the message on the Vallejo Nextdoor. Attached was a blurry photo of an insect in a Mason jar, a large cricket about 5 inches long, with a bulbous abdomen marked by light and dark stripes and a large, bald head.

I recognized it immediately from a childhood spent digging in my mother’s garden on the Central Coast, occasionally digging up the bugs. It was a potato beetle, or a Jerusalem cricket. And while the bugs’ huge body and almost human face were enough to give anyone a break, I really got shivers down my spine when I came across this post that it wasn’t the first time I’d seen a potato beetle that week. .

A few months ago, the first potato bug appeared on the floor of our kitchen. Over the next few weeks, while taking my dog ​​for a walk, I saw the slow cricket sitting on the sidewalk in front of my house. I didn’t think too much about it until a few weeks later we found another potato beetle just inside our back door, and our dog found another potato beetle in the vegetable garden the next day. That same week, I started noticing the Nextdoor posts, all from people who lived in Vallejo, like me. They all feature photos of Jerusalem crickets with a variation of the caption: Does anyone know what this is?

Responses to these posts were mostly helpful, identifying the intruder as a potato beetle or Jerusalem cricket, though Nextdoor commentators were divided on whether the bugs were beneficial to gardens or pests. One commenter responded to Tom Nate, the man who was bitten by a potato beetle, by saying that the Jerusalem cricket was harmless and that Nate could just put it back where you found it, to which Nate replied, Thank you! Ever since I found him in bed, sure. won’t bring him back there. Potato bugs that appeared in doorways, kitchens and beds. I felt as if I was experiencing the beginning of a biblical plague. Was I being chased by the beasts? Was this the first hint of a potato plague? To allay my fears and find out where all these bugs came from, I reached out to Lynn Kimsey, director of UC Davis Bohart Museum of Entomology and a professor of entomology at the university. At least they don’t call them murder hornets, she told her when I told her about all the Jerusalem crickets my neighbors had encountered. The Bohart Museum of Entomology has received more reports of cricket sightings in Jerusalem this fall than in previous years, Kimsey said, including of people seeing the round, striped abdomen and large smooth head and confusing them with Asian giant hornets, or murder hornets, a invasive species that has been sounding the alarm in North America in recent years. Kathy Keatley Garvey Compared to murder hornets, however, Kimsey said the Jerusalem crickets are quite harmless. Native to the western United States, they are actually an important food source for animals such as owls, coyotes and foxes that depend on potato insects for their livelihood during the lean winter months. In this area, a very healthy percentage of the protein barn owls get when they hunt at night is crickets, Kimsey said. While there are many myths about the Jerusalem cricket as a garden pest, Kimsey said he wouldn’t know how to eat 99% of garden plants because those plants are not native to California. While Jerusalem crickets occasionally feed on seedlings, they are mostly scavengers, feeding on roots, tubers and sometimes even animal matter, according to one Bohart Museum fact sheet on the critters. Their sudden spread has a pretty simple explanation, Kimsey said. Firstly, male crickets are mating now, so they will be more visible and in more unusual places when looking for a female to reproduce with. Second, the heavily sodden California in late October saturated the ground and drove the burrowing critters to the surface. So the guys are looking for love, and I think the really heavy rain made the ground too wet for them, so they’re out if they weren’t, Kimsey said. With more storms sweeping through the Bay Area, keeping the ground soaked, we may continue to see the big bugs in our homes and yards in the coming weeks. When asked how a Jerusalem cricket would end up in someone’s bed, Kimsey was stunned. Their large bodies don’t climb, so chances are you’ll see one on the ground or under a rock, moving at an icy pace. They move slower than a VW because they cry out loud, Kimsey said. However, they have powerful legs adapted for burrowing, and could potentially pull up a cover for themselves, she theorized, if desperate enough to find a mate. It was clearly a boy and it was hormone poisoned, Kimsey said. Kimsey advised anyone who finds one indoors to simply use a Mason jar to lock it up and deposit the creature outside. The only thing to look out for, she said, are the Jerusalem crickets’ jaws, which are big enough to bite when agitated, as Nate found out. People just need to keep in mind that to wildlife, it’s actually Viennese sausages with small biting jaws, Kimsey said. The Jerusalem cricket that bit Nate could very well become a snack for a hungry animal this winter, as Nate confirmed via direct message that he released the insect into his backyard. Whether he regarded the critters as friend or foe after his brief encounter was ambivalent. It sounds like they’re a good thing for the ecosystem based on the comments, he wrote. Id just prefer if they limited themselves to the great outdoors.

