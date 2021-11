Parents say hazing involved a broomstick in the locker room of the Wall HS football team

UPDATE: Wall High School, leveled by hazing, cancels soccer playoff game According to two parents of students in the school district who tried to pin a younger player in the locker room as pleas to stop the echo in the background, the Wall High School football program allegations involve about six older players. video clip of one of the incidents. One of the players involved in the attack is holding a mop or broom, the parents said. While the clip seen by the parents doesn’t explicitly show sodomy, the parents said they believe it was the attempt by the older players. In the video, the younger player fights back as older players come at him, the parents said. The alleged hazing involves junior players attacking sophomores, according to three parents, whose identities are being protected because they feared retaliation against their families and children. The attacks happened more than once this season, the parents claim, although they have only seen one video clip. I just can’t believe this is happening, a parent told NJ Advance Media. I would never dream of ever treating someone like that. It’s disturbing, and I think everyone’s biggest concern is that it’s being covered up because of the size of the program. An investigation has been launched into the allegations of hazing, the district confirmed on Tuesday. During a phone call in response to a request for comment on allegations of hazing involving the soccer team, Wall Township Education Council chairman Ralph Addonizio read a statement on behalf of the district that read: Authorities. An investigation is underway and the school district is fully cooperating, Addonizio added. We are unable to comment further on an ongoing investigation into a student case. Addonizio and school principal Tracy Handerhan did not respond to phone messages on Wednesday seeking more information about the investigation. And Wall football coach Tony Grandinetti also did not answer a phone message on Tuesday seeking comment. Captain Greg Carpino of the Wall Police Department referred questions about hazing allegations to the Monmouth County Attorney’s Office. MCPO public information officer Mark Spivey declined comment via email, writing that juvenile records are confidential by nature and so we cannot confirm or deny details on this matter. One of the premier fixtures in New Jersey, Wall is currently 6-3 on the season and is slated to host Delsea Friday night in South Jersey, the state’s Group 3 playoffs. The team played last Friday, beating Hopewell Valley, 42-7, in the first round of the postseason. Long regarded as one of the most dominant teams on the Jersey Shore, Wall has won five provincial championships — the last in 2016 — and has made the playoffs 20 times since 1974. With a win on Friday, the team would have a shot at its sixth section title. Our journalism needs your support. Subscribe today to NJ.com. Matthew Stanmyre can be reached at: [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter @MattStanmyre. Find NJ.com on Facebook. Steve Strunsky can be reached at: [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter @SteveStrunsky. Find NJ.com on Facebook.

