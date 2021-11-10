



Novak Djokovic ‘motivated’ to break all records in professional tennis Novak Djokovic, the world number one, has admitted that he “loves breaking records” and wants to hold on to every achievement he can. Djokovic returned to competition for the first time at the Paris Masters since a crushing defeat in the US Open final against world number two Daniil Medvedev, which ended Djokovic’s dreams of a Calendar Slam and a record 21st Grand Slam title. The Serbian number one in the world broke two more records during his participation in the Paris Masters. After his semi-final victory over world number nine Hubert Hurkacz, Djokovic secured his seventh place finish as year-end number one for a record seventh time, surpassing Pete Sampras, who won the title six times earned. Djokovic then defeated Medvedev 4-6 6-3 6-3 in the final to claim a record-breaking 37th Masters title, overtaking Rafael Nadal, who has won a total of 36 Masters titles. The 20-time Grand Slam champion is currently the only player to defend his Paris Masters titles, between 2013 and 2015. He also won the most Paris Masters with 6 wins in Paris-Bercy. While Djokovic is caught up in the heart of the confusion over unvaccinated players who will be allowed to compete in the 2022 Australian Open, if he does, he will have the chance to win a record-breaking 21st Grand Slam title. This would give him an edge over both Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, both of whom also have 20. The world number one also currently holds the record for most ‘Big Title’ wins with 62, ahead of both Nadal with 57 and Federer with 54. A ‘Big Title’ includes a Grand Slam, the ATP final, an ATP Masters 1000 or an Olympic gold medal. Djokovic will have the opportunity to top this amount when he participates in the 2021 ATP Finals in Turin, Italy. If Djokovic wins the ATP final, he will also equal Federer’s record by winning the final six times. When asked if he was disappointed to miss out on a 21st Grand Slam title at the US Open, Djokovic said: “Again, I just finished the season as number one worldwide. That was my main goal for this last leg. of the season and I am very proud of that, I am very satisfied, very happy with it. “We still have many years to go and I will definitely have the chance to win Grand Slams. The situation is different. I am not young anymore, like Medvedev and the next generation is. But I feel good. I am motivated and want to make progress again.” Djokovic has his sights set on breaking as many goals as possible over the rest of his playing career. “Throughout my career I have always been honest enough to say that the history of our sport is too much of a motivation. It’s a goal, yes, to prove that I can break all records with all the results I can achieve professionally on the tour. “So, yes, I love breaking records. I am very motivated to continue. My priority are the Grand Slams and Masters 1000 where you can get the most points. That is an added benefit of our sport.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tennishead.net/novak-djokovic-motivated-to-break-all-records-in-professional-tennis/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos