Yahoo Fantasy Hockey: Goaltender Updates

Trending up

John Gibson and Anthony Stolarz, Ducks (last 4 combined: 4-0-0, .956 Sv%, 0.99 GAA)

Great goalkeeping puts the Ducks third in the Pacific Division when many thought they would be bottom fishermen. However, we must keep in mind that they had lost six consecutive games to their current five-game winning streak, in which only two opponents, the Devils and Blues, are over .500.

Their next piece will be a little more challenging, but it will also feature the Kraken, Canucks, Predators, Avalanche, and Sens, teams that have all performed below expectations to varying degrees. Since the Ducks allow the seventh most shots per game, Gibson and Stolarz can still collect the saves when they inevitably cool down.

Ilya Sorokin and Semyon Varlamov, Islanders (last 3 combined: 2-1-0, 0.949 Sv%, 1.68 GAA)

Sorokin was outstanding with a 5-0-2 record and three shutouts after conceding ten goals in his first two games. In any other team, he would be the undisputed number 1 goalkeeper. But Varlamov also looked very good on his season debut despite the loss, making 34 saves and making the islands consider going back to alternating starts, as they did for most of last season. That potentially hurts Sorokin’s fantasy value, who is now forced into a timeshare despite his strong performance. We know that Barry Trotz is stubborn and doesn’t really engage in a single player game, so the safe bet is that the islands are going back to their usual rotation.

Jonathan Quick and Cal Petersen, Kings (last 4 combined: 4-0-0, .945 Sv%, 1.69 GAA)

The Kings have taken six straight wins even if a bit of luck was needed as only three made it into the regulations. Their 5-1 win in Toronto was impressive, and an overtime win in Montreal showed a lot of resilience and consistency, something that was sorely lacking last season. With Quick (.924 Sv%/2.26 GAA) beating Petersen (.907 Sv%/2.82 GAA), he’s starting to get more starts and got the kink in seven of their last 10 games.

Jonathan Quick has been fantastic so far. (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)

Another tough piece coming up with Winnipeg, Washington, Carolina and Toronto, but perhaps Quick is worth a speculative addition (21 percent rostered on Yahoo) in case the Kings stick with it. Los Angeles is 14th in CorsiFor% on 5-to-5, according to naturalstattrick.com, indicating that possession count is slightly above average and further justifies it as a hopeful playoff.

Robin Lehner, Golden Knights (Past 4:3-1-0, .934 Sv%, 2.25 GAA)

Maybe I was a little too harsh last week to call Lehner a liability. His game has improved considerably, although Laurent Brossoit may have had the best thing that could happen to him with his fantasy prowess, conceding four goals in a loss to Detroit. Brossoit looked good on his season debut in an overtime win against Dallas, and given Lehner’s record at the time was 2-4-0, it seemed like an opportunity to give Brossoit a bigger role as Lehner smoothed out the kinks.

We are now completely back in thinking that Lehner will be a workhorse and should finish the season as a top 5 fantasy goalkeeper.

Elvis Merzlikins, Blue Jackets (5-1-0, 0.940 Sv%, 1.98 GAA)

There should be no more competition: Merzlikins was the better goalkeeper and should be the starter. He is a major reason why the Jackets are in the playoff race, and unlike previous seasons, the Jackets also provide goal support, finishing 12th with 3.10 goals per game. It could be argued that the Jackets took advantage of a fairly straightforward schedule to begin with, but winning a home-and-home series against the Avs should give fantasy managers a slight boost of confidence when starting Merzlikins against any opponent. . He has now been given the benefit of the doubt and is also available in 25 percent of Yahoo competitions.

Alex Nedeljkovic, Red Wings (past 3:2-1-0, .933 Sv%, 2.32 GAA)

The goalkeeping of The Wings makes every fantasy manager pull their hair out. How else would you describe a team that managed to beat the Oilers and keep Connor McDavid for a measly goal, but also lost to the Habs twice by a combined 9-1 score?

It was an even split with seven starts each for Nedeljkovic and Thomas Greiss, and Jeff Blashill has been very consistent in maintaining his rotation. Nedeljkovic should have more advantage than Greiss, but the fantasy values ​​of both goalkeepers are rising as the Wings are much better than expected and are in 20th place in goals per game, after having been respectively penultimate and second-to-last in the previous two seasons. last ended. If you’re short on goalkeepers or have unused bench spots, consider getting Nedeljkovic, if not both Detroit netminders.

Honorable Mention: Scott Wedgewood, Coyotes; Jeremy Swayman, Bruins; Juuse Saros, Predators; Mackenzie Blackwood, Devils; Carter Hart and Martin Jones, Flyers; Tristan Jarry, penguins; Joel Hofer, Blues; Andrei Vasilevskiy, Lightning; Jack Campbell, Maple Leafs

Downward trend

Igor Shesterkin and Alexandar Georgiev, Rangers (previous 4 combined: 1-1-2, .885 Sv%, 4.39 GAA)

Oh, how fast things change. Last week we were ready to anoint Shesterkin as one of this season’s best fantasy goalkeepers, but a rough week has put him and Georgiev back on the naughty list. The Rangers have lost four of their last seven games, including two defeats to the Flames in which Shesterkin conceded 11 goals and a loss to the Oilers in which Georgiev conceded six.

The Rangers are ranked 32nd in CF% and 31st in xGF% by 5-to-5, according to naturalstattrick.com, meaning when Shesterkin and Georgiev aren’t at the top of their game, the Rangers’ poor possession of the ball can lead to large eruption losses. Indeed, four of the Rangers’ six losses this season have resulted in them conceding at least five goals. Start Shesterkin and Georgiev at your peril, knowing that there will be very high highs and very low lows.

Cam Talbot, Wild (last 2 starts: 2-0-0, 0.881 Sv%, 3.89 GAA)

Without goal support and some luck, Talbot and the Wild could have easily ended 0-0-2 after beating Pittsburgh and Ottawa in extra time. Talbot is a fantasy-friendly goalkeeper as he is on a team that, according to naturalstattrick.com, is playing very well with top-5 possession, and although Kaapo Kahkonen won his last start against the islands, he has only played back-to-backs this season.

Talbot’s heavy workload playing against a contender in the playoffs really helps boost his fantasy worth in what is otherwise just an above average goalkeeper. He is a double-edged sword; look for the wins to keep coming in, but the peripheral numbers may not be very good.

Philipp Grubauer, Kraken (4-5-1, 0.886 Sv%, 2.97 GAA)

I pumped the throttle a little too hard after Grubauer played well for *checks* for a whole week. The Kraken would be built from the net, but their goaltending was by far their weakest point this season. Example: The Kraken have the third best 5v5 xGA/60 and ninth best xGF%, but they are seventh last in GA/GP and last in the league with a .871 Sv%, per hockey reference .com. That’s worse than even the Coyotes, who currently have a 25-year-old Czech rookie that no one had heard of before the season and a backup who was claimed from waivers.

The theory that Grubauer was a product of an exceptional Avs team and otherwise an average goalkeeper starts to hold on to more water, and until he starts to play better, fantasy managers better just leave him on the bench.

Dishonorable Mention: Craig Anderson and Dustin Tokarski, Sabers; Braden Holtby and Anton Khudobin, Stars; Spencer Knight, Panthers; Linus Ullmark, Bruins; Jake Allen, Canadians; Matt Murray and Filip Gustavsson, Senators; Adin Hill, Sharks; Vitek Vanecek and Ilya Samsonov, Capitals