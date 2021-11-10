The Google Shopping Holiday 100 for 2021 is here

Google just released its Google Shopping Holiday 100 for 2021, its list of 100 of the most popular gift ideas based on Google searches this season. They let people know what the hot Christmas gifts will be this year in categories such as gaming, fragrances, technology, health and beauty, sports and wellness, kitchenware and toys.

The list is published on Google Shopping, an online shopping partner that also allows you to buy directly from merchants. To make the most of it, you can search by product name and follow suggestions to shop for the lowest prices from a selection of retailers.

While Google wouldn’t share all of its raw data with us, a Google spokesperson confirmed to us that the new list is purely based on Google search data companies that can’t pay to be included. Furthermore, Google did share some interesting trends that emerged from this year’s Google Shopping Holiday 2021:

Google searches for the term Christmas gift ideas are already accelerating, growing 30 percent from mid-October to the last full week of October.

The number of searches for the best perfume has grown by 40 percent worldwide year over year.

Searches for wireless gaming headsets grew 100 percent.

And, perhaps unsurprisingly, amid a pandemic, Google searches for the term single-player games have grown by a whopping 600 percent.

To jump-start your season of giving this year, we ran through Google’s list of 100 trending gift ideas, compared it with our past reports and highlighted some of our favorites based on current high ratings and what we think Select- readers will want to consider for the gifted in their lives.

The full list of the Google Shopping Holiday 100

7 Top-Rated Christmas Gift Ideas from the Google Shopping Holiday 100

To highlight some of the most relevant gifts in the Google list, we’ve picked our favorite and top-rated options from each of the list’s seven categories.

For the tech in your life

Tech expert Whitson Gordon called Apple’s entry into the over-ear noise canceling headset market incredibly powerful, noting that the built-in H1 chip makes pairing with Apple products a breeze and more stable. Other features include adaptive equalization and spatial audio for these very nice headphones.

For the beauty expert you buy for

The Dyson Airwrap made it onto our list of the 6 best curling irons of 2021. The AirWrap can dry and curl your hair at the same time and comes with 0.8, 1.2 and 1.6-inch barrels that, combined with a splash of cool air, will lock in your new style. It can be combined with 11 different accessories and is available in three colorways.

For the person who likes to smell good

Intended to evoke the happiness she feels, this fragrance by the singer of Thank U, Next contains hints of lavender blossom, juicy pear, bergamot, crème de coconut, vanilla orchid, pralines and muskwood. It has earned an average of 4.5 stars from over 5,000 reviewers on Google Shopping and 4.6 stars from over 8,000 on Amazon.

For the person who needs a good cup of coffee in the morning

It allows you to make coffee that you can personalize, but won’t take too much work if you don’t want to, according to Select editor-in-chief Gideon Grudo, the pod-based VertuoPlus is for those who want their Java fast, but without too much hassle. It made the Select list of 7 best espresso machines for home baristas in 2021.

For the fitness buff, you know

Certified personal trainer and registered nurse Tara Allen called the Peloton my favorite because it has all the key technical features of a stationary bike (like power), offers a smooth ride and also comes with a screen to connect with instructors and fellow riders in a live or previously recorded lesson. That’s why we’ve included the Peloton exercise bike in our list of the best exercise bikes.

For the younger children in your family

Barbie Roberts Dream House has come a long way since it debuted in 1962, when it was made entirely of plastic. This modern version of Barbie’s fantasy pillow includes a swimming pool, slide and transparent elevator. It has earned an average of 4.8 stars from more than 16,000 reviews on Amazon and an average of 4.6 stars from more than 2,300 on Google Shopping.

For the gamers you know

Nintendo Switch OLED (Currently not in stock)

The just-launched upgraded version of the best-selling game console has already received an average of 4.7 stars from more than 1,000 reviewers on Google Shopping, and features a 7-inch OLED display, adjustable kickstand, wired LAN port, 64 GB internal storage, improved audio and improved angles for comfort, the brand said.

The full Google Shopping Holiday 100 list

Gaming

Tech products made up 20 percent of Google’s top 100 list, ranging from game consoles to games for the PS5, Xbox One, Switch and PC.

health and beauty

Ten of Google’s 100 list were in health and beauty, including skin creams, lipsticks, hair curlers, and more. But the list would have been longer if there hadn’t been a notable change this year.

scents

That’s right, fragrances are now their own category in Google’s list of trending 100 gift ideas. Why? When fragrances were part of the health and beauty lineup, they dominated that category, so Google decided to give them their own section in 2021. Here are the top 10 trending scent holiday gift ideas on Google this year.

Kitchen appliances

With a whopping 15 entries on the 100 list, kitchenware is making an impressive display among Googlers’ interest, especially anything related to caffeine or frying.

Sports and fitness

Sports and fitness equipment popular this year may reflect life in the pandemic, with home fitness equipment such as exercise bikes and games such as indoor table tennis doing well.

Toys and games

Of course, toys and games for children are at the forefront of families when they start buying gifts to leave under the tree or in stockings. This year saw a bundle of building sets, superhero themed sets, retro favorites and classics like the Easy-Bake Oven, Barbie and Pokemon.

Tech

Tech gear rounded out Google’s top 100 with 20 entries, ranging from perennial favorites like Apple products to video doorbells, virtual reality headsets and plenty of earplugs.

Related

