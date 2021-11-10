No. 3 Seed Michigan Set To Host NCAA First, Second Rounds

Michigan, the runner-up in the 2012 NCAA tournament, will face Miami, Ohio, in the first round of the NCAA at Phyllis Ocker Field on Friday (November 12) at noon.

Michigan ranks seventh in the nation in scoring average (3.10) and scoring margin (1.95); Sofia Southami ranks second nationally with an average of 1.24 goals per game and a team-best 21 goals.

UM has a record of 20-16 in NCAA Tournament and has advanced to the semifinals in four of its 17 previous appearances.

The #2-ranked University of Michigan (15-4) hockey team will host one of four NCAA first/second round locations for the 2021 NCAA Division I Field Hockey Championship on Friday and Sunday (November 12-14). Phyllis Ocker field.

The Wolverines open the tournament game against No. 25 Miami (12-10) at noon on Friday (November 12), while the other first-round game will take on No. 10 Harvard (15-1) against No. 6 Louisville ( 16-3) at 2:30 PM. The winners advance to the quarterfinals, which begin at 1 p.m. on Sunday (November 14).

2021 NCAA Tournament First/Second Rounds

Sat-Sun, November 12-14

Phyllis Ocker Field (Ann Arbor, Michigan)

Friday 12 November

Game 1 — Michigan vs. Miami, Ohio, 12 noon

Game 2 — Louisville vs. Harvard, 2:30 p.m.

Sunday 14 Nov

Game 3 — Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 1:00 PM

NCAA Tournament Notes

The Wolverines make their 18th NCAA Tournament appearance in program history and seventh in as many seasons. UM has a record of 20-16 in NCAA Tournament games and has progressed to the semifinals in four of its 17 previous appearances and played in the national title game three times – most recently last spring. In 2001, the Wolverines captured the first NCAA championship for a Michigan women’s team in UM athletic history.

Michigan is 11-5 in the first round of the NCAA tournament and 14-12 on the first weekend of the NCAA tournament. UM has won eight of the last twelve NCAA first-round games.

Twenty-six of Michigan’s 31 NCAA Tournament games were decided by just one goal, with UM setting a 15-11 record in those games. Twelve of the Wolverines’ 15 first-round games have been decided by one marker, while all but two of UM’s quarter-finals have been decided by one goal.

With its 18 NCAA Tournament appearances, Michigan ranks fourth among the Big Ten Conference schools in the category. All of UM’s appearances have been in the past 23 years — since 1999. Only Maryland (20) has shown off more for over 23 years.

Michigan will host an NCAA first/second round site for the fifth time in the program’s history and the first since 2017. UM also hosted in 2001, 2004 and 2007. In the previous four cases, Michigan claimed its first round, while in 2001 and 2017 it advanced to the semifinals en route to its NCAA championship.

Michigan vs. the first/second round field of the NCAA

Miami (Ohio): Michigan and Miami have met 18 times before – the Wolverines lead the series 16-2 – but not in an official game since 2012, when Michigan claimed a 3-0 decision at Ocker Field. The teams did face each other in August for an exhibition game, which UM won 2-1 in Ann Arbor. Friday will be the first-ever NCAA Tournament meeting between the programs.

Harvard: Michigan leads the all-time series against Harvard 3-0, beating the Crimson 3-1 in their final game in 2009. The programs have never met before in the game of the NCAA Tournament.

Louisville: Michigan leads the all-time series against Louisville 12-4, beating the then No. 3-ranked Cardinals 2-1 in this year’s regular season meeting on October 10. Graduated student Hall O’Neill scored the game-winning goal on a late penalty corner in the fourth quarter. Michigan and Louisville have met twice in the NCAA tournament in as many seasons, with Michigan winning 2-1 in a shootout in last season’s semifinals.

Wolverine Bites

Michigan ranks seventh nationally with a scoring average of 3.10 and seventh with a scoring margin of 1.95. Senior Sofia Southami ranks second with an average of 1.24 goals per game this season, behind Erin Matson, two-time NFHCA Player of the Year in North Carolina, with 1.69.

Southam have scored 21 goals in 17 appearances this season – equaling the fourth best single season mark in the history of the program and the most for a Wolverine player since Rachel Mack scored 21 goals in 2013. Southam has five multi-goal games and five game winners. She went into the season with 11 career goals, while her best season was five as a freshman.

Michigan ranks 14th nationally with an average of 1.15 goals conceded, while senior goalkeeper Anna Spieker is ranked 15th individually with a 1.22 GAA. The Wolverines have earned four shutouts with Spieker’s 12 complete game efforts. With 21 career breaks, Spieker ranks second on Michigan’s list of career leaders. Sam Swenson (2014-17) owns the program record with 23 career breaks.

The Wolverines remained #2 in the NFHCA coaches’ latest poll for the 2021 seasons — behind #1 Rutgers. UM holds 10 wins over ranked teams, including No. 1 North Carolina (Aug. 3-2, 27) in the season opener and, more recently, No. 3 Rutgers (3-0, Oct. 22), No. 5 Northwestern (3-2 SO, Nov. 4) and No. 1 Iowa (3-2, Nov. 5). The Big Ten Conference has six of the top seven seats. [ NFHCA Coaches Poll ]

Last timeout

The Wolverines defeated No. 5 Northwestern 3-2 in a shootout, and No. 1 Iowa, 3-2, in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals and semifinals before falling just short in the championship game, 1-0, against host Rutgers. Junior Nina Apoola scored the winning goal in the quarterfinal shootout, while senior goalkeeper Anna Spieker posted five saves and stopped four of five Wildcat attempts in the shootout. Michigan scored first and last in the semifinal against Iowa to avenge their regular season shootout loss. Senior Sofia Southami had a hand in all three of Michigan’s goals, most notably the gritty winner of the unassisted game in the fourth quarter. In the championship final, the Wolverines dominated possession and outshot (12-3) and cornered (4-1) Rutgers, but were doomed by a Scarlet Knights count in the second quarter from a scrum. [ Recaps: Northwestern | Iowa | Rutgers ]

Next one

