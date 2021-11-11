New Zealand defeated England final, Jimmy Neesham, 2019 ODI final, video, highlights

A little over two years ago, Jimmy Neesham sat solemnly and alone with Lords.

It juxtaposed Londoners roaring with ecstasy and triumph, who had witnessed the most exciting and remarkable ODI World Cup final in its 45-year history.

Shortly afterwards, Neesham posted a tweet: Kids, don’t exercise. Go bake or something. Die at 60 really fat and happy.

But even those who participate in The Great British Bake Off go home with winners or losers.

For Neesham, he felt the brunt of New Zealand’s extraordinary defeat in a Super-Over of all things.

Australia will face Pakistan in the semi-finals of the ICC T20 World Cup on Friday (1:00 AM AEDT) on Kayo. New to Kayo? Start your free trial today.

< style="display:block;padding-top:56.4972%"/> NZ’s EPIC comeback win! | 02:58

He faced five of six legal deliveries during the Super-Over as New Zealand tied the score but lost as their border count (17) was lower than England’s 26.

It was as if Neesham took those painful memories back to 17th against England on Thursday when he knocked 19 out of the bat and forced Chris Jordan, a man known to close overs under all sorts of pressure.

Jordan missed his bowling line and length to the southpaw who went for 21 on his third over, with two more leg-bys making it 23 in all.

The explosive overrun took the Black Caps from 57 out of 24 to a much simpler 34 out of 18.

< style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/> James Neesham reacts coolly after NZ beat England to advance to the T20 World Cup final. Photo: Twitter. Source: FOX SPORTS

In the end, New Zealand put up the winning points with one more to go when Daryl Mitchell sent a full throw of Chris Woakes off his legs with a whip to a fine leg.

As Mitchell roared once he knew what the runs meant, Neesham rose slowly from his seat.

His teammates jumped around as if they’d won the lottery, but Neesham, probably remembering the erratic nature of sports, barely smiled as he stood up and shook hands with those around him.

When the dust settled, Neesham returned to his seat. He sat there, sucking it all in as the light towers lit up an empty stadium.

Mitchell, meanwhile, had to wait nearly a decade before getting a glimpse of New Zealand’s lineup.

No wonder England’s Australian rugby coach Eddie Jones, an avid cricket fan, wouldn’t allow a father’s Mitchell’s rugby coach, John, the former All Blacks mentor turned assistant to England, to watch his son play cricket one day earlier in the year from.

It was recently reported that Mitchell’s father eventually quit the England coaching lineup after Jones told him not to go and see his son as he had some work to do.

The 30-year-old wasn’t even considered a first-choice opener at the start of the tournament, but his 72 out of 47 balls proved to be the difference between the sides.

Against England he was the player of the match.

READ MORE

REPORT: Poms crumble in spectacular 20-minute meltdown as NZ claims cup silvering

ABSOLUTE CHOKE TASK: Cricket world stunned by Pom’s brutal T20 capitulation

BACK HIM FOREVER: 8-ball horror show could define stars’ careers as England’s fatal flaw comes to light

< style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/> Former All Blacks coach John Mitchell (R) stepped down as Eddie Jones (L) assistant in the England squad after being banned from watching his son play cricket. Photo: Getty Images Source: Getty Images

New Zealand has now reached another World Cup final.

After losing two ODI World Cup finals in a row and winning the ICC World Test Championship against India earlier this year, the Black Caps are now in a T20 World Cup final for the first time.

When Michael Vaughan said they were the best cricket team of all sizes in the world pound for pound, many would still scoff at the comment.

They are said to have pointed to their clever defeat by Australia in the red ball version of the game less than two years ago, their failure to win a World Cup and cricket superpowers India and England.

Those comments now seem difficult to argue.

They are an excellent team, really in all formats of the game, former England captain Mike Atherton told Sky Sports.

They are through to another World Cup final, they were a speck from winning the last World Cup in 2019, they are the winners of the World Testing Championship.

Across all formats you’d have to say they’re the strongest team right now, so congratulations to them, a fantastic achievement with limited resources in terms of staff and money and things we’ve talked about many times.

< style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/> England’s Chris Woakes offers his support to Martin Guptill and Jimmy Neesham following their win in the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup at Lord’s. Photo: Getty Images Source: Getty Images

Years ago, New Zealand was considered the good guys of cricket.

A beacon of light for playing cricket and playing in the spirit of the game.

Yet they were only really considered that way.

Now their success, especially in the short formats of the game, is that as much as purists will hate it, where the dollars and meat of cricket really are these days.

A win in the T20 World Cup final on Monday AEDT will confirm their status as crickets number one nation.

For Neesham, opener Martin Guptill, captain Kane Williamson and his men it will be a sweet release.

As he wrote on Twitter, the job is not done yet.