Gopher Football has a rival problem

What do we as fans want to see our team do? Why do we end up following a team? I’m not complicating things with this opening question. The answer is simple: we want to see our team win.

When we tailgate, whether that’s at the stadium or at home, or if we sneak a peek at the score at the dastardly event known as the fall wedding, or stream our kids’ soccer game, we want to see the Minnesota Golden Gophers score more points. than the team they play against that week.

I’ll preface this research by stating this obvious fact because most college football fans need to have a certain amount of realism to find satisfaction in their team’s performance. I don’t think Northwestern fans have any major delusions about participating in the College Football Playoff. I don’t think Kansas football fans believe they will win the Big 12 anytime soon. In general, the average college football fan just wants to see their team win the game they’re playing within the context of their overall season limits, depending on what program level their loyalties tie them to.

I don’t want to get into the nuanced discussion of where Minnesota falls on the spectrum of college football programs, but I think it’s safe to say that what we saw in 2019 is a pretty highest ambition for our team in any given year. That season was incredibly memorable, fun and full of talented players, great personalities and fleeting moments of national conversation about the sport we all follow so fanatically.

Unfortunately, when it comes to the 2019 season, some of it sounds hollow to me. The winning streak of nine games to start the season was glorious. The Penn State game was one of my fondest memories as a sports fan. It was surreal to see that gorgeous auburn and gold M appear in the top 10 of the College Football Playoff rankings announcement show. The Outback Bowl victory over Auburn was spectacular. It was truly a privilege to have a unanimous All-American in Antoine Winfield, Jr. seen patrolling the secondary.

But even though I generally consider myself an optimist, whenever I think of those things, I think of the despair, frustration, and misery I felt when the Gophers fell in Iowa and Wisconsin. What should have been the most magical ride for many Gophers fans turned into a bit of a haunted house full of unexpelled demons at the end of the regular season. The stakes of those two games were higher than ever for Minnesota in the modern college football era. And, like many, many, MANY times before, they still fell short.

The point of all this is to say that at the end of the day, a college football fan cares most about winning, but mostly about winning over your rival. And sadly, for Gopher football fans, no matter who ran the program, the win over the schools’ two biggest rivals (I’m sorry but Michigan and Nebraska can’t hold a candle to Iowa and Wisconsin) has been just a fleeting thing to forcefully to cherish, greater than any bowl victory, magic streak, busted bell, or busted chair. And while most of the vibes around the show during the Row the Boat era were overwhelmingly positive (despite the Bowling Green and Illinois games), Coach Fleck didn’t pull it off when it mattered most to our hated neighbors in the east and south.

Let me preface the rest of this pseudo-tirade by stating that I enjoyed PJ Fleck’s tenure at the University of Minnesota. He has clearly created a culture that produces balanced individuals and knows how to push those individuals to succeed in the classroom and beyond. I think Fleck is a decent football coach and what the team did in 2019 can never be taken away from the Gopher fans. Nor am I going to suggest that Flecks’ status as the head coach of the Gophers should be questioned. I’m only trying to discuss possible nuances by suggesting that his tenure may not be perfect and that it takes a gaping whole in his resume to define his overall tenure as a resounding success.

Wins against Iowa and Wisconsin are more valuable than just about anything a Gopher football coach can muster. Given the historic rivalry, the wins against the Hawkeyes and Badgers are worth their weight in gold on the current landscape of the Minnesota football program due to divisional alignment and recruitment implications. Beating Iowa and Wisconsin means the Gophers have beaten the two programs that won the Big Ten West Division, five of the seven years that the current conference alignment has been in existence. It also signals to potential recruits within the regional geography of all three states that Minnesota is a program that should be taken seriously when choosing which team to play for, especially if that choice comes down to the Gophers and one of those other teams. But the sad truth is that PJ Fleck has not proven himself when it comes to this most valuable award.

This is not a referendum on the general term of office of the head football coach. It is only a statement of fact and something to be taken into account when examining the current state of the program. In the past 30 years, any arbitrary but nicely rounded number that I believe represents the modern era of college football, not a single Gopher football coach has seen any lasting success against the likes of the Hawkeyes and Badgers. I don’t believe it’s unreasonable to suggest that a coach hasn’t really been successful until they change this pattern of defeat and misery. Here are the details of what I’m referring to:

As shown above, the greatest achievement any of those individuals can claim is that one person who was not officially the head coach of the Minnesota Golden Gophers. After Tim Brewster’s resignation in the middle of the 2010 season, interim coach Jeff Horton memorably defeated a ranked Iowa team at TCF Bank Stadium in the final game of the 27-24 season. After Horton failed to become the head coach, he left the Twin Cities with a perfect record against rivals from Minnesota. That historical quirk aside, even the coaches believed to be program changers have had very limited success against the likes of Iowa and Wisconsin. Jim Wacker has the only winning record against Wisconsin, but never defeated Iowa in five tries. The recent history of this rivalry is littered with shattered hopes, broken dreams, and players and fans staring into the distance as poor Floyd is trotted to Iowa City and our goalposts hacked yet again by Paul Bunyan’s Axe.

Jerry Kill never beat Wisconsin in four tries. PJ Fleck failed to beat Iowa in four tries. And on top of this misery is the fact that there isn’t that much of a difference between the successful Fleck and past failures when it comes to margin in these major games. Losing an average of 11.1 points per game does not indicate much rivalry. To me it indicates more of a wannabe rival, akin to a little brother who believes he is the older brothers who are almost equal but still get thrashed. And while some may argue that the above image is too simplistic and allows for little nuance, here’s what I’m offering you: Tim Brewster clearly stands out as the worst of the bunch, so it has to be accurate for something, right?

All this means that, despite three defeats, one of which was the worst defeat of the PJ Fleck era, the most important games of the season are ahead. Strange as it may seem (well, it seemed strange to me), this is PJ Fleck’s fifth year. While I recognize that 2020 should be classed as a lost year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, you can’t lose double digits to your biggest rivals in year five and consider that coach’s tenure a success. Examining his 1-7 record against Iowa and Wisconsin over the past four years, Fleck is due to make a statement this Saturday in Iowa City and November 27 in Minneapolis. Not only because the fate of the Big Ten West title will be balanced in both games, but because true program progress cannot be confirmed without these wins.

The importance of beating Iowa and Wisconsin isn’t just that they are the most despised teams among Gopher fans or that saving Floyd and holding the ax is essential to the mental wellbeing of the Minnesota fandom. The point is that, as much as we’d like to admit it, these two rival programs represent what we hope Minnesota football can become. Annually competitive, occasionally elite, and one or two bounces away from playing the Big Ten title game, with the tiniest glimmer of hope for perhaps those mythical lands out there. They represent the level that we so desperately desire and that we want our program to aspire to and ultimately achieve. Beating these teams more consistently than once per presidential cycle would indicate not only annual superiority but real upward movement for the program that we are so eager to see succeed at a level reasonable given the size and resources of the University.

Fan is short for fanatic. So excuse my hyperbole and fanaticism when I say that nothing else matters this season except those two games at the end of November, especially now that they will most likely determine who wins the Big Ten West. I say that for this season as well as after. If PJ Fleck is really going to leave an indelible mark on the University of Minnesota, it will start with winning the games that mean the most. The 2018 win over Wisconsin was declared a program changer. So was the 2019 win over Penn State. But if you still can’t get inside an Iowa field goal or beat Wisconsin more than once in four tries, have you really changed anything about the Minnesota Golden Gopher football program?

I don’t want to disparage what Fleck has done for the program, especially given the incredibly challenging circumstances surrounding it when he took over in January 2017 and the adversity he faced during the pandemic. He definitely changed the program for the better. But at some point we want our team to win more than lose against its biggest rivals. So it all boils down to one key question: If Coach Fleck can’t change the current trajectory of those selective matchups, has he, in his five years as head coach, really changed the most important and essential part of the programs on the pitch? ?

While the answer to this question may be queasy ad by Gophers fans, there’s no denying that there will be more than just Floyd of Rosedale and Paul Bunyans Ax on the line on Saturday and the 27th, respectively. Mark your agendas accordingly, grab your oars and hope that PJ Fleck is truly different from his predecessors in accomplishing the most vital and important job of a Gopher coach.