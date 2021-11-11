City can offer a tennis court project next year

The timing of Norm Oeding approaching the Newton City Commission on behalf of his group of friends who play tennis twice a week was impeccable to say the least.

When the Public Building Commission was formed about 15 years ago, it was decided that Newton High School and Bethel College would manage the tennis courts. This year, however, residents are asking the city commission to take a look at the Athletic and Roosevelt Parks courses, which are in need of renovation to be playable.

His discussion of the condition of Newton’s tennis courts and the perceived need for improvements opened the door for the public works director to announce that the city is planning a project at Athletic Park.

“We have it on our list of things to get estimates for this year, to get work done on the courts at Athletic Park,” said Suzanne Loomis, director of public works. “Depending on how the estimates go down and the budget will determine what we can do there.”

That sounded like music to Oeding’s ears. His group has a bit of a hierarchy in selecting a place to play. They start at Bethel College, but if those courts are in use by students or the college teams, they look elsewhere. Next up on the list is Newton High School and those courts are very busy. They not only organize high school team training, meetings and tournaments, but also high school team activities.

If they have to, the group goes to Athletic Park courses that Oeding and his group think will need some work to make them truly playable.

“There’s a track halfway down the descent at Athletic Park,” Oeding said. “One of the pitches has an area that needs patching and is a travel area. The only field we play on has a post holding up a net and that post needs some work. The whole fencing around the fields at Athletic Park It’s like someone put the fence down years ago and walked off it.”

Oeding said those courts are the only playable courses in the city when Newton High School and Bethel College are busy.

“I don’t know if I’d get those back up at this point, but they need some work,” Oeding said.

Courts in Roosevelt Park, the site of the old Roosevelt Elementary School, have fallen into a state of disrepair. They are the only courts south of the train tracks.

“It seems to me that it just has to be torn up and dragged away. It is not played on, it is dangerous. It is a safety hazard,” Oeding said. “I don’t know how it came to be and how it stays that way.”

The public building commission and the city are looking at Roosevelt, although it’s unclear what the future of that facility is.

“There has been discussion” [on Roosevelt Park] about trying to work in pickleball. We had a conversation with the [Newton Recreation Commission] about that,” said Loomis. “No decisions have been made yet, that’s just the discussion so far. As you know, at the moment we don’t have any money for new courts anywhere. The reason this isn’t on our list is the decision made many years ago.”

That decision was made when the Public Building Commission was established about 15 years ago. The formation of the PBC led to the renovation of Fischer Field and has since enabled the renovation of multiple recreational facilities in the city.

The discussion that led to the creation of the PBC involved representatives from the city, the Newton Recreation Commission, the school district, and Bethel College.

“At the time, the decision was made that Bethel College and the school district would manage the tennis courts and that they would schedule tennis functions in those facilities,” Loomis said. “…I’m sure that’s why they’re juggling junior high on high school tennis courts.”

The Newton Recreation Commission hosts a youth tennis camp almost annually, which is held at Bethel College.

Oeding thinks that a youth program can grow with extra facilities.

“I really believe there will be more players, and more families playing and kids playing, if they get a chance to walk to a court,” Oeding said.

This article originally appeared on The Kansan: City tennis courts at Athletic, Roosevelt parks in need of repair