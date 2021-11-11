Volleyball Road Trip Begins in Michigan State and Michigan





PISCATAWAY, NJ Rutgers is back on the road this weekend, closing the season series with Michigan State on Friday, November 12 at 7:30 PM and traveling to his lone match-up with Michigan on Saturday, November 13 at 6:00 PM The Scarlet Knights and Spartans met just a week ago and RU came up short in a 3-1 defeat. Fifth year senior Kamila Cieslik led Rutgers with 12 kills, while senior Inna Balyko had a double-double with 39 assists and 13 counts to go along with a career-high five aces.

led Rutgers with 12 kills, while senior had a double-double with 39 assists and 13 counts to go along with a career-high five aces. Fifth year Beka Kojadinovic continues to lead the charge with 251 kills, averaging 2.85 kills per set, including a team leader of 16 kills against No. 8 Purdue in RU’s final appearance. She is the rally-era leader in aces with 105 in her “On The Banks” career and needs 13 more to crack Rutgers’ all-time top 10. She currently has 29 team leaders in the 2021 season and is ranked 10th in the category in the Big Ten. Last season, she served 10 aces against Michigan State, setting a Rutgers record and the second time in a game in Big Ten history.

continues to lead the charge with 251 kills, averaging 2.85 kills per set, including a team leader of 16 kills against No. 8 Purdue in RU’s final appearance. She is the rally-era leader in aces with 105 in her “On The Banks” career and needs 13 more to crack Rutgers’ all-time top 10. She currently has 29 team leaders in the 2021 season and is ranked 10th in the category in the Big Ten. Last season, she served 10 aces against Michigan State, setting a Rutgers record and the second time in a game in Big Ten history. Senior Inna Balyko RU’s first-ever First Team All-Big Ten roster to be fifth all-time and rally-era second in assists, has an average of 8.58 helpers per frame. She also helps the defense with a team’s second best 62 blocks. Her name is also in the rally-era top 10 for aces, digs and blocks and recently placed ninth in career block assistants with 241 supported rejections in her four seasons at RU.

RU’s first-ever First Team All-Big Ten roster to be fifth all-time and rally-era second in assists, has an average of 8.58 helpers per frame. She also helps the defense with a team’s second best 62 blocks. Her name is also in the rally-era top 10 for aces, digs and blocks and recently placed ninth in career block assistants with 241 supported rejections in her four seasons at RU. Red shirt senior Shealyn McNamara leads the defense with a total of 101 rejects this season and 1.16 blocks per set. In her two seasons of “On The Banks,” she has placed her name second in the rally-era stats, at 1.02 blocks per set, and nearly tops the all-time top 10 total blocks and block assists.

leads the defense with a total of 101 rejects this season and 1.16 blocks per set. In her two seasons of “On The Banks,” she has placed her name second in the rally-era stats, at 1.02 blocks per set, and nearly tops the all-time top 10 total blocks and block assists. sophomore Madyson Chitty , meanwhile, racking up 3.52 digs per set for the defense and in her two seasons has placed her name fourth in the rally era in career digs per set at 3.28. The Spartans welcome the Scarlet Knights into Big Ten play at 10-13 and 3-11. Among Michigan’s three Big Ten wins was a five-set win over No. 9 Purdue on October 20.

Sarah Franklin leads the Spartans offense averaging the third-best 3.99 kills per set in the league, while Rebecka Poljan waves off as the fourth-best hitter in the Big Ten with a 0.406 clip.

On the service line, MSU is second in the league with 129 total aces this season led by Biamba Kabengele’s 28. Kabengele is fourth in the league, while teammate Molly Johnson contributed 14 aces to her 42 set appearances.

Naya Gros, meanwhile, leads the Spartan defense with 106 blocks, averaging 1.34 putbacks at the net, which ranks fourth in the Big Ten. The Wolverines welcome the Scarlet Knights 14-9 and 7-7 to Big Ten play. Michigan welcomes No. 15 Penn State on Friday night before hosting Rutgers. One of the Wolverines’ top wins this season was a five-set win over then-No. 8 Minnesota back on October 8.

Two Wolverines rack up more than three kills per set. Paige Jones leads the charge with 3.68 kills per game, followed by Jess Mruzik with 3.55 kills per frame to check in seventh and ninth in the conference respectively.

Scottee Johnson, meanwhile, provides 9.76 assists per game and ranks ninth in the league in helpers.

May Pertofsky comes in as one of the top servers in the country. She leads the Big Ten and is ranked 12th nationally with 0.51 aces per set with 38 total on the season.

Defensively, Michigan is led by Jacque Boney with a total of 90 blocks, averaging 1.10 stops per set, while Hannah Grant comes in at 4.17 digs per frame as 10th in the Big Ten. Rutgers closes the road portion of his fall 2021 schedule with No. 8 Minnesota on Friday, November 19 and No. 11 Nebraska on Saturday, November 20. Follow Rutgers women’s volleyballfacebook,TwitterandInstagram. -RU-

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://scarletknights.com/news/2021/11/10/womens-volleyball-volleyball-road-trip-begins-at-michigan-state-michigan.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos