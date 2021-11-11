PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja Hopes for Asia’s First Women Franchise Cricket League in Women’s PSL





Women’s cricket has gained increasing support and opinion over the past year. This ongoing boost to the sport has not only raised the morale of the players but also opened doors to introduce some new tournaments commonly heard in men’s cricket. The largest of these are the franchise leagues. While demand for a full-fledged edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) for women in India is on the rise, Pakistani Cricket Council chairman Ramiz Raja has videoed media outlets that the board is planning a women’s edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) will start soon. This comes in after an exceptional performance by their men’s team in the ongoing T20 World Cup in the UAE, having won all the matches in the group stage which has led to a good recognition from the board and PCB do not want this opportunity they have been given Missing faces a major loss as some countries refuse to play their scheduled matches there for security reasons following the takeover of Afghanistan by the Taliban. If PSL for women is successfully launched, Pakistan would become the first country in Asia to launch a women’s franchise competition. Currently, the Australias Women Big Bash League (WBBL), whose seventh edition is currently underway, and Englands The Hundred, which had its inaugural edition earlier this year, are the only women’s tournaments. Although India hosted a T20 challenge, only three teams took part, meaning only a handful of matches were played. PCB chairman Ramiz Raja hints at the launch of the women’s version of PSL #WomensPSL pic.twitter.com/HskxivMSpS Female Cricket (@imfemalecricket) Nov 10, 2021 In addition to PSL for women, PCB also plans to introduce PSL for players under 19, as Raja said, who further expressed his gratitude to Australia and England for agreeing to tour Pakistan next year. The Australian team was set to visit the country after 24 years, while England, who canceled their scheduled tour in October, have added a few more T20Is to make up for the loss. In a video posted by the Pakistan Cricket Board, Ramiz Raja said: “Hopefully in October we will launch something like a PSL for under-19 cricket. We are very excited as this has not happened anywhere in the world yet. England will be their Under-19- send players, we’ll take care of them, we’re going to make a new premises. Play with pride and passion! PCB chairman Ramiz Raja has a special message for Babar Azam’s team. #WeHaveWeWill | #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/fS0rghZ4nG Pakistani cricket (@TheRealPCB) Nov 10, 2021 He added that Womens PSL is also on my mind. Hopefully we can become the first cricket board in Asia to launch it. Let’s see how soon we get to see Asia’s first female franchise league and which country can seize the opportunity well. Loves all things female cricket Related

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://femalecricket.com/women-cricket-news/20311-pcb-chairman-ramiz-raja-hopeful-for-asias-first-women-franchise-cricket-league-in-womens-psl.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos