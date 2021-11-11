Sports
Emma Raducanu caught in ‘ridiculous’ anger
Emma Raducanu has been criticized by tennis fans after controversial medical timeout late in her Second round loss at the Linz Open on Tuesday.
The US Open champion was knocked out of the WTA event in stunning scenes, losing 1-6, 7-6 (7-0), 5-7 to world champion Wang Xinyu.
The 18-year-old top seed, who has since announced Torben Beltz as her new coach, stunned the tennis world in September when she became the first ever qualifier to win a major.
But in her third tournament since Flushing Meadows’ success, the British teen struggled from the start against the 20-year-old Chinese qualifier who galloped through the first set as Raducanu battled her serve.
The Briton was far from her most fluid in the second set, but made short work of Wang in the tiebreak and won 7-0.
But Wang stayed in the decider with Raducanu, broke through to 5-4 and served for the game.
After two more breaks, Wang again served for the game, this time finishing it off after two hours and 36 minutes on the field.
Raducanu visibly struggled with an injury late in the game and took a controversial medical timeout before Wang served at 5-4.
Fans took to social media to condemn the move, with some believing Raducanu was simply trying to break Wang’s momentum.
Others, however, defended the 18-year-old, claiming she was clearly injured.
Medical time-outs have been a source of major frustration for tennis fans for years, with playability coming into play at some huge moments.
Raducanu also took a medical time out that broke Leylah Fernandez’s momentum late in the US Open final, but on that occasion she bled from her knee and had to be treated.
Emma Raducanu appoints new coach
It was another bad day at the office for Raducanu, who has been without a coach ever since farewell company with Andrew Richardson shortly after her triumph in New York.
But the 18-year-old hopes Beltz’s experience can help her build on her breakthrough season.
It is of course a great privilege to work with such an experienced coach,” she told Wang after her loss.
I am definitely very excited to be working with him through the preseason and see you next year. I feel excited about all the work to come.
I think he brings a lot of experience. Obviously he has worked with Kerber who is such a great player and has done extremely well, winning three slams.
“I think that experience definitely helps with someone as inexperienced as me.
He can get me through it which I’m really confident in, and he’s also a really positive, happy guy who brings a lot of energy to the team so I think that’s important too if you’re traveling quite a long time on the road during the tour .
Beltz, 44, previously coached former world No. 1 Angelique Kerber and also worked with Croatian Donna Vekic.
Meanwhile, second-seeded Simona Halep, who missed this year’s French Open and Wimbledon due to a left calf tear, dropped to the last eight with a 7-5, 6-3 win over Aliaksandra Sasnovich.
Wang now faces American eighth seed Alison Riske in the quarterfinals after her 6-4, 6-4 win over Alize Cornet.
with AFP
