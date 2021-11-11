Ken Schott’s 2021-22 ECAC Hockey Faceoff Squads: Week 6





It was an ugly week 5 for most of the participants in the ECAC Hockey Faceoff Selection. Nine players had lost records. Five players finished with a .500 mark. Seven players managed to set winning records, including me. I went into a tie for third place 7-5-1. The top records were posted by Andy Weise and Dan Dickerson, who each scored 8-4-1. Here’s a rundown of the standings, with week 5 records in brackets: Ryan Fay 39-14-8 86 points (6-6-1) Brian Unger 37-16-8 82 points (6-6-1) Me 36-17-8 80 points (7-5-1) Kevin Sokolskic 35-18-8 78 points (4-8-1) NL-BE-ME 35-18-8 78 points (5-7-1) Rich Great 34-19-8 76 points (5-7-1) Jim Kalohn 33-20-8 74 points (4-8-1) David Trestick 33-20-8 74 points (4-8-1) Matthew Ruffinic 33-20-8 74 points (7-5-1) Achilles 3-7-5 32-21-8 72 points (5-7-1) Rowena Watson 31-22-8 70 points (7-5-1) Towel68 31-22-8 70 points (7-5-1) Andy way 31-22-8 70 points (8-4-1) Dan Dickinson 31-22-8 70 points (8-4-1) Dutch crazy 30-23-8 68 points (4-8-1) Richard Derrick 30-23-8 68 points (5-7-1) Christopher Chadwick 30-23-8 68 points (6-6-1) Togany 28-25-8 64 points (6-6-1) Harvey Kagan 25-29-7 57 points (0-13) RedLiner36 31-24-6 54 points (7-6-0) Union Bob 18-4-3 39 points (6-6-1) Time for my week 6 selections. There are 14 games to choose from between Friday and Saturday. As a reminder, games going to shootouts are considered draws for our purposes, such as last Saturday’s St. Lawrence-Union game. Also, keep in mind that if you don’t submit your pick by the deadline, you’ll lose every game that weekend. Your choice must be received on Friday at 7 p.m. Email your choices to [email protected]. Here are my choices: FRIDAY Union at No. 13 Cornell Cornell 5, Union 2 RPI at Colgate RPI 4, Colgate 3 Princeton at LIU Princeton 3, LIU 2 No. 10 Harvard in Clarkson Harvard 6, Clarkson 2 Dartmouth at St. Lawrence St. Lawrence 2, Dartmouth 1 Yale at Army West Point Army 4, Yale 1 Arizona State at No. 5 Quinnipiac Quinnipiac 7, Arizona State 2 SATURDAY Union at Colgate Colgate 3, Union 2 RPI at Cornell Cornell 4, RPI 1 LIU in Princeton Princeton 4, LIU 1 Dartmouth at Clarkson Clarkson 5, Dartmouth 2 Harvard in St. Lawrence Harvard 4, St. Lawrence 2 Arizona State in Quinnipiac Quinnipiac 4, Arizona State 0 Sacred Heart in Yalea Sacred Heart 2, Yale 2 More from The Daily Gazette: Categories: School Sports, Sports

