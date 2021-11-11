Yashaswini wants to build on WTT success on the global stage

Yashaswini Ghorpade is doing well. Out of seven World Table Tennis Youth Contender events, the talented teen has won four gold, three silver and three bronze medals in the past two months.

Happy but not satisfied, said the rower DH on her return to the city after hopping through countries in Europe and Africa for tournaments.

Born in Belagavi, the Bengaluru girl who competed in both the under-17 and U-19 girls’ singles categories started her impressive streak on a rather disappointing note by losing in the quarter-finals and round of 16 respectively in the first event she took part in Varazdin, Croatia.

She left the nervous start and went on to take silver (U-17) and bronze (U-19) in Otocec, Slovenia, before claiming the U-17 gold and the U-19 silver in Tunis, Tunisia.

Yashaswini kept up the momentum and went on to take gold twice in Oman, Muscat, finish first in Senec, Slovakia again and finish this week with silver and bronze in Szombathely, Hungary.

The WTT Youth Calendar was introduced this year by the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF), which will hold approximately 30 tournaments annually to encourage juniors and give them international exposure during their development years.

It felt good to win, but I really wanted to do well in Lisbon (Portugal), because it was a bigger tournament. Perhaps the constant traveling with Covid-19 protocols, including bio-bubbles and getting tested every other day, has taken my physical and mental toll, Yashaswini said of her qualifying round departure in the WTT Golden Series event.

Not only has the teenager gained invaluable experience, but has now risen to number five (U-17) and seven (U-19) in the world rankings following her loot from these tournaments.

Her shy and quiet demeanor off the field contrasts with the fighting spirit that Yashu, as she is affectionately known, displays while playing. I have become more confident. All I want is to work harder to improve. The grind makes me happy.

As sports activities return to normal, the first PUC Jain University student had to adapt to the new sports standard of competition preparation. Fitness training on the patio, meditation classes and match analysis via online platforms and in and out of practice with sparring partners after anxiously waiting for lockdowns to be lifted have become the norm for Yashaswini since March 2020.

Under coach Anshuman Roy of the SKIES academy at the BBMP complex near Yediyur Lake, Basavanagudi, she started playing when parents Deepak Ghorpade, an employee at a private company, and mother Geeta, a homemaker, wanted to keep their five-year-old daughter away. of television and cartoons.

Her performance was commendable considering she entered a new age group for the first time after a nearly two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. Her backhand and mental toughness are its strong points, while we should now focus on her physical fitness and the forehand which is relatively weaker, Roy notes.

Although Yashaswini is sponsored by the Airports Authority of India and Khelo India Scheme, it is a constant battle to fund the table tennis dreams of young rowers. While a few tournaments are funded by the TTFI and SAI, the rest is paid out of the parents’ pockets.

It is essential for us to constantly compete to improve its world rankings to ensure participation in World Championships and others. We are looking for more sponsors, but table tennis doesn’t attract the attention like a few other sports enjoy. She won the U-15 world championships almost two years ago, but we haven’t even gotten any recognition from the state government or the sports minister. About Rs 5-6 lakh in sponsorship per year is needed to help realize its future potential, Roy said.

Yashaswini for youth worlds

Without a world ranking two months ago, Yashaswini has now risen to world No. 5 (u-17) and No. 7 (u-19) after its recent success. This improvement in the standings brought her into the Indian u-19 squad for the ITTF World Youth Championships to be held in Portugal from December 2-8. She will most likely also appear in the U-19 singles category, which is pending confirmation.

Yashaswini’s achievements

Twins Titles at Sub-junior Nationals (Chandigarh, December 2018)

Part of the Indian team that won four gold medals at the Bahrain Open (2019).

As the only Indian in the squad, she guided the Asian team to bronze at the World Cadet Challenge in Poland (2019).

Achieved the UTT West Zone National Ranking Singles title (Thane, 2019).

Won silver in the U-19 girls’ singles category at the North Zone National Ranking TT Championship (Panchakula, 2021)

Won four gold, three silver and three bronze medals at five different WTT competition events (2021).

