



No. 2 Michigan Heads To Penn State No. 19 As The B1G Season Heats Up

Michigan averages 4.1 goals per game, with 41 scores in 10 games.

Neither team has beaten the other since the 2017-18 season, with Michigan leading the series against Penn State 18-14-1.

Jacob Truscott leads the nation with a score of +14 on the ice, with defending partner Luke Hughes second at +13. THIS WEEK

Thursday 11 November — at Penn State (State College, Pa.), 8:30 p.m.

TV: Big Ten Network | Live stats | Live audio | live video

Saturday 12 Nov — at Penn State (State College, Pa.), 7 p.m.

TV: B1G + | Live stats | Live audio | live video Full Game Notes (PDF) Social media: Twitter | facebook | Instagram | Tik Tok The #2-ranked University of Michigan (8-2-0, 3-1-0 Big Ten) ice hockey team heads to State College, Pennsylvania, to face 19-ranked Penn State (6 -3- 0, 0-2-0 Big Ten) in a two-game set at the Pegula Arena. With Michigan on Penn State Football on Saturday, the teams will face off on Thursday (November 11) at 8:30 PM on the Big Ten Network and Friday (November 12) at 7:00 PM, streamed live on B1G+. Wolverine Bites Michigan is #2 in USCHO and USA Today/USA Hockey Magazine polls with an overall record of 8-2-0. After beating in-state rival MSU in a home-and-home series, Michigan has nine points and is tied for second in the conference standings with Ohio State. Minnesota (10 points) is in first place. The 8-2-0 start to the season marks the best for the program since 2007-08, a Kevin Porter and Chad Kolarik-led team that started 13-1-0 and 22-2-0 as Porter won the Hobey Baker price. A quartet of sophomores leads UM in scoring. Kent Johnson tops the team with 14 points (four goals, 10 assists, 14 points) while Brendan Brisson leads in goals with seven (7-5-12). defender Owen Power (2-10-12) had a weekend with four assists vs. MSU to take a tie for second place. Last year’s leading point-getter, Thomas Bordeleau , sits in fourth place with a 2-9-11 line, and freshman Luke Hughes finishes the top-five with 10 points (4-6-10). Sophomore blueliner Jacob Truscott leads the team in plus/minus at +14, while freshman Hughes checks in at +13. Power leads the team in blocked shots with 15, followed by freshmen Ethan Edwards ’11 and Deputy Captain Matty Beniers 10. Erik Portillo has played every minute in goal for the Wolverines so far, setting an 8-2 record with one shutout, a .919 save rate and a 2.20 average conceded. Scouting the Nittany Lions Penn State was picked to finish fifth in the Big Ten preseason poll, ahead of only Michigan Stata and Ohio State. The Nittany Lions are 6-3 overall and were defeated by the Buckeyes to start the conference game 0-2. Striker Kevin Wall leads PSU with seven goals and 38 shots on target. He also provided two assists for nine points overall, shared for the team leader with Connor MacEachern (6-3-9). At the back, Clayton Phillips has emerged as a two-way threat on the blue line, while Paul DeNaples’ +6 rating leads the team. Kenny Johnson has come on for all nine games. In the net, senior Oskar Autio has played the most games for Penn State, setting a 4-2 record with a .917 save rate and an average of 2.17 goals conceded over six starts. Series history UM has an 18-14-1 lead in the all-time series against Penn State. Neither Michigan nor Penn State have beaten the other since January 19-20, 2018, when the Wolverines won back-to-back games against the #12-ranked Nittany Lions at Yost Ice Arena (4-0, 3-2). Nick Blankenburg has a team-best seven points (two goals, five assists) in his 10 career games against Penn State with a +7 rating. forward Johnny Beecher and Luke Morgan lead the way with three career goals apiece against PSU. Erik Portillo , who has made a backstop in every UM game this season, faced PSU in a relief appearance for 28:39 last season, conceding two goals on 17 shots. Next one Friday 19 November — vs Notre Dame (Yost Ice Arena), 7:30 PM

Saturday 20 Nov — vs Notre Dame (Yost Ice Arena), 8 p.m.

