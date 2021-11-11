Sanding skills help save table tennis





Benjamin Millar When the nation’s elite table tennis players take to the world stage, Hobsons Bay Mens Shed will look on knowing they played their part in the journey. Shed participants came to the rescue when Table Tennis Australia made a call for specialist equipment to aid in the training of Australian table tennis athletes, including squads from the Olympic and Commonwealth Games. Although widely available in Europe, the equipment is not widely available in Australia. Armed with advice on the specs and designs from Olympic and Commonwealth Games coach Eve Jeler, Men’s Shed member Ted Smith sprang into action and built the equipment, making it available through Sunshine West-based table tennis center LOOPS. Jeler, a highly respected world-class coach, said the equipment has helped train the country’s best players. The athletes have enjoyed using this equipment and it has significantly improved the results of the training program, she said. LOOPS general manager and head coach Joe Gerada said the center has supported the national team over the past 18 months with many training aids, including fitness equipment and items such as the specialized equipment provided by the Men’s Shed. We at LOOPS have been overwhelmed by the dedication and example of the national team and the innovation of national coaches like Eva, he said. Mr Smith said equipment supplies would need to be phased in between several of the 2021 Covid 19 lockdowns. “Thank you very much to the generous help to the Men’s Shed by Hobsons Bay Council in conjunction with our material and tool suppliers for this project, Newport Timber, Get Woodworking Altona and Urban Salvage Spotswood,” he said.

