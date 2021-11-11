Sports
England’s age of Eoin takes a step towards the end with New Zealand defeat | England cricket team
lis this the promised end? If so, well, it was a great time in England. And maybe something started to shift on Wednesday. As the English batters made their way to a rather tired-looking 166 batting first in this T20 World Cup semi-final, the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium sounded with scattered bellows, echoes, that familiar haunted soundtrack of the plague era T20 cricket. .
If Eoin’s era truly comes to a close with this defeat, it must be said that England had pushed it to its limits through good times and bad, from New Zealand’s wild pre-lapsing ecstasy in Lords two years ago to the more deadly bringing in from Abu Dhabi.
They didn’t lie down. England looked like they were winning this game with four overs to go and New Zealand also struggled with a worn, bobbing surface. At that point, a beautifully vengeful, redeeming blow from Jimmy Neesham, hitting an 11-ball 27, transformed a fighting fifty from Daryl Mitchell into a match-winning knock.
Neesham was punching when England won that super-over World Cup final, when the world was still young. He remains a hugely likeable cricketer on a hugely likeable team. Only the hardest English heart could decide that this was not a happy ending to some extent.
As for England’s white ball era, this felt, if not the end of something, then a step down that road. Such is the madness of the current schedule, it is still possible to pursue the grail by holding both white ball World Cups at the same time with another T20 episode in Australia this time next year.
Eoin Morgan confirmed that he has no intention of making way for or breaking up this team before then. He has a point. Anyone can lose a game of T20. England were missing four weapons players in Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Jason Roy and death-bowling stylist Tymal Mills.
But these are also extremely grueling times. England looked tired in patches. The surfaces look tired. The whole sport looks tired. Next year, the World Over-20 Championships will be followed the following year by another World Cup for over-50s. England’s batting order included a 35-year-old, two 34-year-olds and only one man under 29. How long can this iteration really hope to endure this bubble-bound punishment?
Morgan is as much a quarterback as a batter these days, a selector, a mobile brain and captain’s armband is the most important skill in T20. He wants to do this one more round, before moving on to Australia in October next year. But that bell has been ringing in the distance for a while now.
Perhaps the most disappointing part of this loss was the way the percussion seemed to sag. At a key moment England let go of the accelerator pedal. This whole era is built on adrenaline, fun, arrogance, anger. In this semi-final they were behaving worriedly, a little tense, a little cautious about batting first after New Zealand won the toss and sent them in, an aggressive move given the circumstances.
That first power play, Boult v Buttler, was always an opportunity to test Englands nerve, commitment to go hard the right way. In case they crunched in the low gears, but only got going at death. It’s been an oddly subdued England innings and a subdued England under Morgan is a strange beast.
Jonny Bairstow was out early and pushed Adam Milne to Kane Williamson at wide deep mid-off. Still, 40 for one-off six overs was a mediocre start. Jos Buttler, the only English batter to have a moment of true grace during this World Cup, was lbw reverse sweeping.
New Zealand is a nagging team. They want to strangle you slowly. And they did. Again and again, Dawid Malan stroked the ball to Glenn Phillips, who ran like a drop of hot mercury around the cover line.
The hundred came over at the end of the 14th, Moeen Ali went to 50 from 35 balls. It was wonderfully controlled hitting, calm rather than adrenal. Liam Livingstone hit a ball to the moon, then punched out a hole, a little unfulfilled.
England finished with four wickets down and four sixes. Did they have enough fun? Have they waved with enough enthusiasm? Have they chased the day enough? This will bother Morgan the most.
Certainly more than the poor 17th left from Chris Jordan who gave the game New Zealand a good spin after some fine strangulation from Chris Woakes, all sorts of Livingstones and the fast pace of Mark Woods. Jordans’ plan to dish up half volleys on Neeshams’ pads proved flawed.
An ugly, daring, effective T20 player, Mitchell produced a brave and decisive half-century. And that was that for England. A score that was technically below par began to look utterly inadequate as New Zealand broke loose.
The Black Caps were deserved winners and will be popular finalists. For England, the wider questions are how far this defeat will go, how much more does this magnificent, transformative team have to walk? It’s not immediately clear that anyone in the current lineup has the authority to make that decision, except Morgan.
This is his era, his ship, his white-ball era. Defeat in Abu Dhabi was no disgrace. But it’s an important step toward that endpoint.
