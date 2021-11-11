Cal’s soccer team was 99% vaccinated for a major COVID-19 outbreak. What happened?

The UC Berkeleys soccer team is experiencing a major COVID-19 outbreak, with 44 students and staff testing positive, causing the team to postpone its Nov. 13 game against USC. But 99% of the people involved in the program have been vaccinated, according to Cal officials. It is the country’s first major football game to be canceled this season due to an outbreak of COVID.

The outbreak suggests what COVID-19 could look like in winter as more people gather indoors, said Dr. Peter Chin-Hong, an infectious disease specialist at UCSF.

So what exactly happened at Berkeley?

According to the university’s website, the university does not require regular surveillance testing of vaccinated students or staff for 180 days after they are fully vaccinated. But at the end of the six months, vaccinated people have to be tested, after which they are good for another 90 days. Students living on campus are required to test monthly, regardless of vaccination status.

For vaccinated athletes, likely within the first six months, that meant getting tested only if they had symptoms, Cals athletic director Jim Knowlton said in a media video conference call on Tuesday.

But early last week, some symptomatic players tested positive for COVID-19, Knowlton said. Those positive cases prompted UC Berkeley and the city’s health department to test all players and staff, regardless of symptoms.

After that, 24 players and coaches were unavailable for the school game against Arizona. The team has also established a new testing schedule that will see all players and staff retested this week, Knowlton said, ultimately leading to the discovery of 20 more cases in the program, for a total of 44 lab-confirmed cases.

Because there were more than 20 cases, the outbreak was classified as serious by Cal-OSHA’s workplace safety rules. That prompted the University and the City of Berkeley to implement state testing guidelines for a major outbreak, requiring twice-weekly testing in the future until fewer than three COVID-19 cases have been detected in the exposed group for a period of 14 days. After that, the state guideline is for weekly testing until there are 14 days with no cases.

Knowlton noted that only two people in the program with a total of 117 students and staff have not been vaccinated and both had COVID. He would not say whether the two are currently ill or have recovered.

Cal footballers expressed their frustration on social media about needing to be tested despite the teams’ high vaccination coverage and with so few symptoms. But if asymptomatic players refused to get tested, Knowlton said, they wouldn’t have been able to play because of guidelines on outbreaks from the city of Berkeley and the university.

Ultimately, though, the decision would have been Knowlton’s, he said.

Still, an unanswered question is how so many vaccinated individuals on the team ended up testing positive. Chin-Hong said he wasn’t surprised there were so many breakthrough cases, especially given the close nature of the contact sport.

Vaccines aren’t the only way to ensure safety in a high-contact activity like sports, he said. I think it should be accompanied by quick tests.

Stanford, for example, required all students who live on campus or visit regularly to get tested once a week if vaccinated and twice a week if unvaccinated. While some players have missed matches due to COVID protocols, the football team hasn’t had a major breakout like Cals. Chin-Hong said this regular testing policy likely prevented the rapid spread of the disease.

On Tuesday evening, Matthai Chakko, a spokesperson for Berkeley Public Health, said in an email to The Chronicle that the 44 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases within the program emerged in an environment of continued non-compliance with public health measures. He said people in the program were not tested if they were sick, staying home if sick or wearing masks indoors.

Speaking to reporters on Zoom on Wednesday, Cal head coach Justin Wilcox pointed to his teams’ 99% vaccination coverage as evidence that it is taking COVID very seriously. Wilcox declined to respond directly to Berkeley Public Healths’ allegations that program members were not following public health measures.

I don’t want to get into a fight with the city of Berkeley, Wilcox said. I will say we followed the guidelines based on our vaccinated population. We have health professionals who are daily in our building, in our practices and in our fitness room.

Senior offensive lineman Valentino Daltoso also avoided responding directly to the allegations, insisting that everyone do their best when it comes to following protocols.

We have guidelines that are clear to us, such as masks indoors and in conference rooms, Daltoso said. We spend a lot of time together and play football every day.

Daltoso was referring to players who were on edge last season and were constantly concerned about a potential outbreak that would wipe out games (Cal had four games canceled due to COVID issues). But the mood had changed by 2021, he said, given the bears’ high vaccination rates.

I think there was a sense of security with how vaccinated our team was, Daltoso said. Last year was tough, but this year it felt like the chances of us having something big enough to derail games were very minimal.

Cal officials have made changes in the wake of this outbreak, including moving their weightlifting exercises outside. Wilcox also said he expects players, coaches and staffers to follow a regular testing schedule for the remainder of the season.

Knowlton said the football program participants probably wouldn’t have known about these cases without the testing.

I think someone who is asymptomatic and who is just out in the general public would never know they’ve ever had COVID unless they’ve taken a test, Knowlton said.

Chin-Hong agreed, saying that many vaccinated people who don’t get tested regularly are likely to become infected without knowing it, but added that the needs of an ordinary person and someone on a sports team are different and that ordinary people don’t. virus is less likely to spread as easily as someone in a contact sports environment.

Vaccines are powerful to prevent serious illness, hospitalization and death, he explained. But if you’re on a sports team, you may have another goal post, which is to prevent infection, to keep players on the field. With an investment in rapid testing, he said, you can isolate the infected person, and the rest of the team members can make it right.

After the outbreak, UC Berkeley posted this message about its policy:

Everyone in the campus community must (1) use the symptom screener daily, (2) stay home if they have symptoms, (3) adhere to campus vaccination policies, (4) test when specifically requested by campus, and (5 ) observe the indoor face covering requirements on campus, which we remind everyone to be stricter than the face covering requirements within the city.

Chin-Hong added that this doesn’t mean people who have been vaccinated should be afraid. In a post-vaccination world, when COVID is endemic, he said, it will become a nasty cold for most people who are vaccinated. At the moment, he said, they were caught in the transition to endemic COVID as vaccination rates stall and booster uptake remains low, making it difficult for people to understand how that will feel.

If you’re vaccinated, I’d feel pretty good, he said.

Danielle Echeverria is a writer of the San Francisco Chronicle. Email: [email protected] Twitter: @DanielleEchev