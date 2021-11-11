Will Smith in Chicago to Promote New Book, Hosts Tennis Clinic at XS Tennis Ahead of ‘King Richard’ Release





CHICAGO (WLS) — Will Smith’s name was in the spotlight in the Chicago Theater tent Wednesday night, but he didn’t perform. Instead, he discussed his new memoir, which spans from his early days as a rapper to his life as a movie star, father and husband. ALSO SEE | Will Smith Explains Childhood Trauma and Unconventional Marriage in New Memoir Smith’s new movie, “King Richard,” is all about the man who made Venus and Serena Williams tennis world champions. His first stop in Chicago was at XS Tennis in Washington Heights, where Smith entered the tennis court to celebrate some young athletes. The actor hosted a tennis clinic for underprivileged children in the community. Scholarships were given to young players who already excel in the sport. Smith was joined by Saniyya Sidney and Demi Singleton, who play the phenomenal daughters of a determined father. “It was similar to the experience we learned with Venus & Serena, trying to play tennis with public courts and limited resources,” Smith said. “That’s a hard way to make your dream come true. We heard about this place and it was just important to come back and show support.” ALSO SEE | Disney+ Price Drop Drives $1.99 Sale for New Returning Streaming Customers Smith also has a series called “Welcome To Earth” coming to Disney+ next month. He goes on dangerous adventures and explores the wonders of the world. “They managed to terrify me every episode,” Smith said. “I think that’s part of the plan they have. I told them I wanted to do something and do things that people had never done before, and Nat Geo definitely delivered.”

