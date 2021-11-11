Violent death of Chinese student in Hyde Park raises calls to action, but few details on how to fight rising crime in cities

Shaoxiong Dennis Zheng hadn’t been in Chicago for long, but his murder on a Hyde Park street has resonated in a city that is facing mounting violence for the second year in a row.

The University of Chicago, where the bright and talented Zheng recently received his master’s degree in statistics, called on the mayor and police commissioner to treat violence as a public health crisis.

Members of the Hyde Park area council said a state of emergency exists and a summit should be held to find out how we are dividing neighborhoods.

Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle, who lives in Hyde Park, asked: When is enough, enough? and called for an immediate and urgent response to the violence.

By the end of the day, Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who defeated Preckwinkle for office, promised to meet with police chiefs and community leaders to determine concrete, tangible measures. [that] can be taken to prevent future tragedies like this.

No one offered details, although the university said we will share the details soon after further talks with City Hall and others.

Lightfoot and Police Sut. David Brown has regularly announced that he is stepping up his efforts against crime.

In October, Brown unveiled a tip line that offers monetary rewards in murder and gun-trafficking cases. Brown also increased patrols in River North following an increase in crime. Lightfoot’s 2022 budget promises to increase funding for a range of violence prevention programs.

But the violence has remained stubbornly high.

There have been at least 698 murders this year, compared to 680 around this time last year. As of 2019, the city had seen just 442 homicides.

At least 3,909 people have been shot this year, an increase of almost 9% from the same point in 2020 and 69% from 2019.

There were no homicides in Hyde Park around this time last year, but this year, according to police statistics, there have been five.

The number of shootings in Hyde Park has more than tripled to 16 this year, but that’s still low compared to Woodlawn, the community area to the south. Woodlawn has seen 83 shootings so far this year, a 150% increase compared to the same time in 2019. There were also 13 homicides this year, up from 8 in 2020 and 9 in 2019.

The five homicides in Hyde Park this year are shocking and call for action, but we should also not lose sight of the fact that there are many other neighborhoods in the city that experience far more homicides and shootings year after year and that should be shocking too. said Roseanna Ander, executive director of the Crime Lab and Education Lab at the University of Chicago.

I truly hope that the tragedies and loss of life in Hyde Park contribute to an unprecedented effort and commitment to find solutions, not just in Hyde Park but in every corner of our city, she added.

Promising Scholar

Police say Zheng was on the sidewalk in the 900 block of East 54th Street when a dark-colored car pulled up and a gunman got out shortly before 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Witnesses told officers that he appeared to be wrestling with the robber and that a shot went off. Zheng was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center down the street, where he was pronounced dead.

According to police, the robber got back into the car and fled west at 54th Place. No arrests have been made.

About two hours earlier, just blocks away, businesses and cars were damaged by shots fired from a Hyundai Sonata at 53rd Street and South Harper Avenue, police said. No injuries were reported, but several cars and two businesses were damaged.

Zheng graduated from the University of Hong Kong in 2019 and received his master’s degree in statistics from the University of Chicago last summer.

He was motivated, independent and intellectually curious, said Mei Wang, director of the master’s program in statistics. He aspired to become a data scientist who could solve important problems in our society, and help people help more people.

Professor Dan Nicolae said that Zheng was not only a promising scholar, but also a wonderful person, always willing to help other students. He will be missed by all who knew him.

Xi Cheng, who had known Zheng for six months, remembered him as a very positive, kind person. The two became friends after they contacted via WeChat, a Chinese instant messaging and social media app, and donated clothing to Goodwill.

I feel he loves Chicago so much, Cheng said. I feel he really enjoys this and loves this [city] so it’s really tragic to hear.

Cheng, 22, choked on thinking about Zheng and his love of sports, especially table tennis and photography. May he rest in peace.

U. of C. employees, students and friends of Zheng, many of them with bouquets of flowers, stopped at a memorial in the 1,000-block of East 54th Street on Wednesday night.

Some lit candles that flickered in the night breeze, others wrote messages to Zheng on white billboards held with rocks. A poster read: Stop gun violence.

Two university employees, who refused to be named, put signs in the ground that read: Justice for the innocent and innocent cannot die in vain!

We think this is really, really probably the worst year for U of Chicago, said one of the women, noting that three college students have been shot in the past year. We feel like we have to do something, you just can’t let it go on forever.

This is a crisis

In a statement released Wednesday night, Lightfoot said detectives are working hard on the case and looking for some clues. She didn’t say what they were or if an arrest was imminent.

Lightfoot said she had several detailed discussions with the president of the U. of C. Paul Alivisatos. As they work out longer-term plans, the mayor said campus and Chicago police patrols will be increased on campus and around Hyde Park.

In the longer term, the city will continue to engage local community members, councilors and other concerned stakeholders to gather feedback and recommendations on how to improve other public safety measures in the Hyde Park and Kenwood communities, Lightfoot said.

Neither she nor Alivisatos would say what those measures might be, although the school president said they will work with our neighbors [and] draw on the academic and policy expertise of our university communities.

ald. Sophia King (4e) and Ald. Leslie Hairston (5 .)e) said a summit on violence should be held in Chicago as soon as possible.

There has to be a place where we sit at the table with the governor, where we sit at the table with the mayor, where we sit at the table with the county, where we sit at the table with the city, Hairston said. It has to be done quickly, quickly and hurriedly.

This is a state of emergency and this is a crisis, she added.

Preckwinkle made a similar call. But like the councilors and the mayor, she did not mention specific measures to reduce chronic violence in the city.

We need an immediate and urgent response to the violence, as well as a long-term plan to address the root causes of violence, she said, pledging to reach out to relevant stakeholders to bring everyone together and achieve real-world results.

Contributors: Emmanuel Camarillo, Cindy Hernandez, Andy Boyle