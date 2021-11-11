Notre Dame, Duke Post Road wins to earn ACC Championship Game berths





Homepage ACC Championship 2021

ACC Championship Round 2021

Buy tickets for the championship game GREENSBORO, NC (theACC.com) Duke and Notre Dame posted roadblocks in the semifinals of the 2021 ACC Men’s Football Championship on Wednesday night and secured their spot in the ACC Championship Game on Sunday. The fifth-seeded Fighting Irish scored two goals in 14 seconds to win, 2-0, over No. 1 seed Pitt, and No. 3 seed Duke followed with a 1-0 win over No. 2 seed Clemson. They became the first road teams to win in the 2021 tournament; home teams were 7-0-1 en route to the semi-finals. The championship game will be held at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, North Carolina, on Sunday, November 14 at 2 p.m. ESPNU has the broadcast. Tickets are on sale now for the championship game at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, North Carolina HERE. General admission tickets are $10. Admission is free for youth 18 and under, as well as students from ACC institutions (with valid ID). No. 5 Notre Dame 2, No. 1 Pit 0 Notre Dame (11-5-3) advanced to the championship for the first time since 2015 and is looking for its first ACC championship. The Fighting Irish stunned Pitt (11-5-1) at Ambrose Urbanic Field to break the Panthers 19-match home win streak dating back to 2019. The Panthers came in with the ACC’s longest active home win streak and second longest undefeated home streak in the country . The teams battled to a stalemate until the 77th minute when Jack Lynn struck for his team-leading eighth goal of the season. Lynn later assisted Daniel Russos’ goal for a 2-0 lead. Pitt defeated Notre Dame 17-10, although the Irish put in four shots to just three for the Panthers. The Fighting Irish have yet to concede a goal through three games into the tournament. No. 3 Duke 1, No. 2 Clemson 0 Duke (13-3-1) scored the second time of the day in the nightcap, while earning his first championship game berth since they captured the ACC Championship in 2006. The Blue Devils have won five ACC championships in program history. ACC Offensive Player of the Year Thorleifur Ulfarsson scored the only goal on a penalty in the 28th minute, and the Blue Devils withstood an attack from Clemson-pressure for the rest of the game. Clemson (13-5-0) defeated Duke 27-4. Duke goalkeeper Eliot Hamill made six saves in the clean sheet. ACC Men’s Football Championship 2021

First round Wednesday 3 November at No. 7 North Carolina 1, No. 10 Syracuse 0 (2OT)

at No. 5 Notre Dame 1, No. 12 NC State 0

at No. 8 Virginia Tech 1, No. 9 Boston College (OT)

at No. 6 Wake Forest 3, No. 11 Virginia 0 Quarter-finals Sunday 7 November at No. 3 Duke 3, No. 6 Wake Forest 2

at No. 1 Pitt 2, No. 8 Virginia Tech 1 (2OT)

No. 5 Notre Dame 0, at No. 4 Louisville 0 (2OT; ND advances on horsepower, 3-0)

at No. 2 Clemson 2, No. 7 North Carolina 1 Semifinal Wednesday 10 November No. 5 Notre Dame 2, at No. 1 Pit 0

No. 3 Duke 1, at No. 2 Clemson 0 WakeMed Soccer Park Final, Cary, NC Sunday, November 14 no. 5 Notre Dame vs. no. 3 Duke | 2 p.m. | ESPNU

