Afghanistan appoints former all-rounder Ashraf as new cricket chief





Kabul (AFP) The Taliban on Wednesday appointed former all-rounder Mirwais Ashraf as acting chairman of the Afghanistan Cricket Board to replace Azizullah Fazli, who was in charge for just two months.

Afghan media reported that the decision was made at the request of national players during a meeting with Taliban officials in Abu Dhabi during the ongoing Twenty20 World Cup. “The Prime Minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has appointed Mirwais Ashraf as acting chairman of the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB),” the Taliban statement said. Ashraf played 46 one-day internationals and 25 Twenty20 internationals, his last in 2016. Afghanistan bowed out of the Twenty20 World Cup Super 12 stage after winning just two of their five Group 2 matches, losing to Pakistan, India and New Zealand. The country has experienced political and cricket upheaval since the Taliban took power after the withdrawal of US and NATO forces at the end of August this year. The Taliban’s tough stance on not allowing women to play cricket has sparked calls to ban the Afghan team, with Australian Test skipper Tim Payne believing teams will refuse to play against them. Cricket Australia has postponed a test match against Afghanistan – the first between the two countries – in Brisbane on Friday, saying they will not host the match until the situation is clearer. The International Cricket Council – which has rules requiring all member states to have both men’s and women’s teams – has been cautious and says they will discuss the issue in a board meeting later this month. Still, the ACB has announced that its team will tour Zimbabwe next month for three one-day internationals and three Twenty20 internationals. The dates of the matches are not yet known. 2021 AFP

