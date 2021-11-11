Sports
Huntington Beach girls tennis falls in CIF Division 1 semifinals in San Marino
Huntington Beach High’s dominant girls’ tennis season came to a slow end against San Marino on Wednesday.
The Oilers fell 76-63 on games after playing a 9-9 match score at San Marino High School. The battle came down to the final three double sets to decide who would advance to the Division 1 final.
Huntington Beach head coach Patrick Wright saw an inspiring performance from his team in a game he knew would be close.
The whole team is a lot deeper and a lot stronger, he said. All these games that we won that were close were a team effort for the most part. Last year we relied on our singles to get eight or nine wins. I knew this match would most likely end 9-9. I was hoping we would have an edge in games, but it didn’t happen.
San Marino’s 13-game lead (15-1) came on the back of their No. 1 and No. 2 singles, Olivia Center and Tianmei Wang, who won all six of their games convincingly.
Center won 6-2, 6-0, 6-1 while Wang was victorious 6-1, 6-0, 6-0.
I’m just trying to go point by point, Center said. In high school tennis, every game counts. If we’re right, we count the matches. I’m just trying to take it point by point and focus on the point in front of me to do what I can to win it.
Huntington Beach (16-3) had the better of the doubles, winning six of the nine sets. All three doubles, Le Nhi Huynh and Ella Weisman, Sophie Jin-Ngo and Cindy Huynh and Sophia Straub and Isabella Moore, won two of their three sets.
Cindy Huynh, a senior, had the chance to play the season with her two younger sisters, Le Nhi and Yen Nhi.
It was great, said Cindy Huynh. I loved having all my sisters next to me. It motivated me to do better. We would compete every game about who could do better. It’s fun.
The match would not have made it to the tiebreak, save for the play of Huntington Beach’s young No. 3 doubles, Straub and Moore.
The pair recovered from a 6-2 loss in the first set to win the next two sets, both marathon affairs with several grueling rallies.
Cindy Huynh, who helps coach the Oilers junior varsity team, has enjoyed seeing her younger teammates improve during the season.
I was very proud that they stood their ground, she said. They did their best. The amount they have improved from the start of the season to now has been amazing to see.
The Oilers stayed in the game despite Center and Wang’s dominance. Centers game had an overwhelming serve and pinpoint accuracy that overwhelmed the Oilers singles players, including Yen Nhi Huynh, the team’s No.1.
Still, Huntington Beach battled to the end.
To win, the Oilers had to win the last three sets, all doubles. Cindy Huynh and Jin-Ngo made quick work of the San Marino No. 3 doubles pairing of Mandy Rivera and Camdyn Wu.
But the Oilers No. 1 clutch of Le Nhi Huynh and Weisman fell to San Marinos No. 1 team of Elaine Wu and Selina Wu.
Straub and Moore won their final set over the San Marino No. 2 doubles match against Valerie Ko and Katie Liu to close the match and force the tiebreak, which went to San Marino.
San Marino advances to the Division 1 final on Friday to face La Caada High.
