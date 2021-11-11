Timo Paul flexes his muscles for the World Table Tennis Championships

Status: 10/11/2021 3:15 PM

Despite his advanced age, table tennis player Odenwald Timo Boll travels with great expectations to the US for the World Cup. Above all, the Chinese team plays into its cards.

European champion Timo Boll from Erbach (Odenwald) optimistically flies to his first World Table Tennis Championships in the US. “Right now the body is working. This is the most important. If it continues like this until the World Cup, I am confident to do something,” the 40-year-old said at a press conference for the German federation. Wednesday team. “The level is now very close. You cannot allow yourself to be weak. You have to see that you play well. Then everything is possible for me – from the medal to the last round.”

Paul already won the European title in singles this year, but again missed the quarterfinals of the Olympic Games in Tokyo. After that, he decided not to participate in the European Teams Championship and the 16th European Championship in order to fully focus on his club Borussia Düsseldorf and the World Cup from November 23-29.

China leaves the best at home

In Houston, the single record European champion is one of the medal favorites because the German team does not have a third Olympian Dimitrij Ovcharov (ankle surgery) and because the strong Chinese without Olympic champion Ma Long will face the world number one Xu Xin.

“I think they want to test their young players for the next Olympics,” said Paul of the Chinese. “But whether things really look better for the rest of the world remains to be seen. In any case, some young Chinese are not completely consistent in their performance.” The favorite to win the world title is now Zhendong’s biggest fan.

Die: sportschau.de