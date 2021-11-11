Football announces five signers in 2022 recruiting class





AUSTIN, Texas Head Soccer Coach Angela Kelly and the University of Texas football program announced five signatories to an NLI or ASA for the 2022-23 academic school year on Wednesday. Signatories include (Top Drawer Soccer National Player Rank/Position/Hometown/High School/Club Soccer Team): Toni Lopez (No. 163/Center Back/Palmetto, Fla./IMG Academy/IMG Academy), Kendall Sprat (No. 185/Goalkeeper/Frisco, Texas/Independence High School/Solar SC), Breana Thompson (Defender/Mesquite, Texas/John Horn High School/Dallas Texans) and Liz Be (No. 60/Forward/Riverside, Calif./Martin Luther King Jr. High School/Legends FC) as well as sophomore transfer Taylor Delloso (Defender/Midfielder/Colleyville, Texas/Baylor University/Grapevine High School/Solar SC) “Another signing day is in the books at the Forty Acres, and once again, we feel a lot of excitement about all the players joining our Texas Soccer Family.” said Kelly. “We are adding talent and versatility to every line of players joining our program from coast to coast, and as always, from the state of Texas. We expect this group of players to enter the campus and have an immediate impact.” 2022 Texas Soccer Recruitment Class Toni Lopez Position: Center defender Residence: Palmetto, Florida. Secondary school: IMG Academy Club: IMG Academy Lopez is the No. 10 player in Florida, the No. 41 defender in the country and No. 163 overall in Top Drawer Soccer’s 2021 IMG Academy rankings. Lopez has played club football exclusively as part of IMG Academy’s U-17 & U-19, Tophat Gold (U-13 to U-17) and Concorde Fire (U-11 & 12). While playing with Tophat’s top development academy team for her age group in Atlanta, Georgia, Lopez earned time in 84 games over three Southeast Conference Championship seasons. During that period, the centre-back helped her team to an overall record of 77-3-4, while conceding just 17 goals in total, including a run of 27 shutouts over 32 games during the 2018/19 campaign. For her efforts with IMG Academy, Lopez was named on the roster for the 2021 Girls Academy League Talent ID Southeast Conference event that served as a scouting platform for national youth team scouts. Kendall Sprat Position: goalkeeper Residence: Frisco, Texas Secondary school: High School Independence Club: Solar SC Listed as the No. 19 goalkeeper, No. 23 player in Texas and No. 185 overall in the class of 2022 Top Drawer Soccer IMG Academy national player ranking, Sproat ventures into Texas as another Solar Soccer Club product. She earned All-District 9-5A honors and was selected as her team’s Defensive Player of the Year after leading Independence HS to the Regional Finals during her only season in high school as a freshman (2018-19). With Solar SC, Sproat has been named a Top Drawer Soccer ECNL and Girls Development Academy several times. During Solar’s 2019-20 DA campaign, Sproat registered a savings percentage of .950 between the pipes. Breana Thompson Position: defender Residence: Mesquite, Texas Secondary school: John Horn High School Club: Dallas Texans A native of Mesquite, Texas, Thompson is coming out of a 2020-21 campaign in which she earned All-District 10-6A and all tournament honors after scoring 13 goals and 12 assists during her first season on the varsity with John Horn HS While playing as a club for the Dallas Texans and head coach Hassan Nazzari, Thompson helped her teams to the final four of the 2018 Girls Development Academy (DA) Playoffs, to a Denmark Cup No. 1 title and to the Gothia Cup in Sweden. Thompson has previously been selected by Top Drawer Soccer as a Girls DA Weekly Standout, a Girls DA Spring Showcase Standout and as part of the Girls DA Spring Showcase U16/17 Best XI (May 8, 2019). Liz Be Position: Forward Residence: Riverside, California. High School: Martin Luther King Jr. High School Club: Legends FC & So Cal Blues Worden, a Riverside, California product, is currently rated No. 12 in Southern California, the No. 20 striker in the country and No. 60 overall in the 2022 Top Drawer Soccer IMG Academy national player rankings. Worden has so far played exclusively for the So Cal Blues and Legends FC and was invited to the 2021 US U-18 Youth National Team Virtual Camp to prepare for future in-person camps. She has also participated in multiple US Youth National Team Identification Center events in Southern California (May 2021, June 2019, March 2019, October 2018). Worden was selected to both the 2018/19 West Region ODP and 2018 Cal South ODP teams and was invited to participate in the 2018 Elite Clubs National League (ECNL) Player Development Program. Worden has also been honored multiple times as a Top Drawer Soccer Girls DA Weekly Standout. Taylor Delloso Position: Defender/midfielder School year: sophomore Residence: Colleyville, Texas Previous College: Baylor University Secondary school: Grapevine High School Club: Solar SC Another Solar Soccer Club product joining the Longhorns, Dellosso is venturing into the Forty Acres as a transfer after originally signing with Baylor in December 2019. Dellosso, a two-sport winner (soccer, lacrosse) from Grapevine HS , was named Texas Association of Soccer Coaches (TASC) All-State Honorable Mention as well as for the UIL State First-Team All-Tournament and as the District 4-5A Utility MVP after taking her squad to a Class 5A State Tournament runner-up finish helped (2017-18). During the 2016-17 campaign, Dellosso earned TASC Second-Team All-State honors and was named both the District 4-5A Offensive MVP and Newcomer of the Year. In two seasons with the Mustangs, Dellosso scored 20 combined goals and provided 20 combined assists for a total of 60 points. With Solar SC, she helped her team to the 2016 National Finals 16 and played in national showcases, including the Vegas Cup (2015) and the Soccer Loco Surf Cup (2014). Dellosso was also part of squads that won championships or were finalists in numerous events, including the North Texas State Cup (2014, 2015, 2016), the Dallas Girls International Cup (2016), King Tut presented by Toyota (2013, 2014 , 2015) and the LHGCL Spring Roundup (2015). She also participated in an ODP Sub-Regional III Camp in 2014 and was part of an ODP Sub-Regional Camp All-Star Team (2013).

