Why Kiwis Are The World’s Best Cricket Team





By contrast, Australia has won just five of their last 14 Test series, including four home losses. Last summer’s 1-2 failure against India cost Australia a place in the World Test Championship final. New Zealand have some good players, with Williamson a standout, but man for man they are no better than half of the other Test countries. Ben Stokes and Eoin Morgan hug after the 2019 World Cup final Credit:AP A walk through the ICC player rankings reveals that they only have one player in the top ten for Twenty20 international batting, Devon Conway (7th), and bowling, Tim Southee (9th). In one-day internationals, Ross Taylor (4th) and Williamson (9th) are both in the top 10 batsmen, while Trent Boult is the world’s leading ODI bowler, with Matt Henry in sixth. Kane Williamson is a strong leader. Credit:Getty Williamson is second after England captain Joe Root in the Test batting ranking with Henry Nicholls 10th, while in bowling Southee is third and the tireless Neil Wagner fifth. The most remarkable thing about New Zealand’s success is that it comes from a country of only five million inhabitants. That’s the population of Melbourne or Sydney. Not Victoria, which is 6.7m, or NSW at 8.2m. NSW currently has six players on the test team but two of them Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon are from the country NSW so that would leave Steve Smith, David Warner, Pat Cummins and Mitch Starc to build an international side . A good start, with Sean Abbott close to a test berth, but depth would be a concern given the current state of the Blues batting. And trying to build an international team with Melbourne cricketers would be embarrassing. Glenn Maxwell and Aaron Finch are currently at the World Cup but Finch is from Colac in the Western District so he will not qualify. Victoria’s best performing Sheffield Shield batsmen of late are Marcus Harris from Western Australia and Nic Maddinson from NSW. There are no Victorian natives on the test team. Loading And Victoria can hardly blame the AFL or steal all of the state’s talented athletes. It would be like cricket in New Zealand blaming rugby for sweeping up all the sporting talent in a country where All Blacks are demigods. While Kiwi cricket was supplemented by the occasional foreign player, only South African Devon Conway in the current squad developed his game outside of New Zealand. This is in contrast to England, which had four foreign-origin players in the top five of the team to win their first ICC trophy, the 2010 Twenty20 World Cup. Irishman Eoin Morgan, who was on that team, is the current captain of the English white ball. After knocking early favorites India and now England out of the tournament, New Zealand must cherish their chances.

