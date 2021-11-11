Sports
College Football Picks, Predictions, Week 11 Odds: Auburn-Mississippi St., Clemson-UConn, One of the Best Bets
Each week I will use this space to tell you what I think are some of the best bets going into the weekend. I’ll also add a surprise of the week which will be a team that is at least a touchdown underdog that I pick to win outright.
I’ll also give you choices about other games with potential College Football Playoff teams. There may be scenarios for teams that I’m not listing that could qualify them for CFP, but I don’t consider them likely.
I went 1-2 last week to fall back to .500 on 15-15 overall. The Upset Special — Stanford vs. Utah — just upset me, so it’s now 3-7 straight up and 4-6 ATS.
These are the best bets for week 11 with odds from Caesars Sportsbook.
Choices of week 11
Mississippi State at No.17 Auburn
Featured game | Auburn Tigers vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs
Auburn has played a strong program and his three losses came against quality opponents. Only one loss – vs. the top ranked Georgia – has come home. The Tigers are already comfortably beating the better Mississippi team at home and they will similarly beat the Bulldogs this week. Choice: Chestnut brown (-5.5)
Connecticut at Clemson
I’m going to do something I haven’t done all season: put some faith in the Clemson attack. OK, a lot of this is really a lack of confidence in UConn, but the Tigers have been better on offense lately, taking 30 points in consecutive weeks. The Huskies will likely be locked out so this is just a matter of the Tigers doing their job on the attack. Pick: Clemson (-41)
Rutgers in Indiana
These are two of the worst offenses in the Big Ten by any reasonable measure. Indiana has been through a meat grinder of a schedule, and it’s on its third quarterback. Rutgers has struggled with the better teams in the conference, but at least it has hung out in – if not won – low scoring matches against the others. The Hoosiers can finally win, but either way, I like the under. Select: Below (42)
Anger of the week
UCF at SMU
Featured game | SMU Mustangs vs UCF Knights
SMU’s wins have vanished as the quality of the scheme has improved. The Mustangs are 6-0 against FBS teams currently under .500 and 0-2 against those with winning records. Those losses came in the past two weeks in Houston and Memphis. Maybe it helps to play at home, but I still like UCF to at least cover and possibly win outright. Choose: UCF (+230)
