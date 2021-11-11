Sports
Cougartennis takes third place in competition tournament | Local sports news
Half Moon Bay High School’s tennis doubles team, made up of Charlotte Ragozin and Norah Lynch, finished in third place in the Peninsula Athletic League doubles semifinals on Thursday, upset two higher places.
They won two games against very solid opponents by strategically playing doubles together as a team, Harriet Ragozin, the tennis head coach of Half Moon Bay High School, said in an email to the Review. The key to their success was the number of points they won at the net.
Ragozin and Lynch were the No. 6 seeds when they entered the tournament. On November 2, they defeated a team from Terra Nova High School, 6-1, 6-0, in the first round and a team from Hillsdale High School, 6-2, 6-2, in the second round.
On November 3, they challenged Burlingame High School’s No. 3 seed in the quarterfinals. The team started strong and took the first set 6-2, but Burlingame came back to take the second set 6-0. In the third set, Burlingame took an early 4-1 lead, but Ragozin and Lynch fought back and won the next five games to earn a spot in the semi-finals.
Fresh from shock, the girls took on Menlo-Atherton’s No. 2 seed team that won the tournament. The Cougars lost both sets, 6-1, 6-1.
On Thursday, Ragozin and Lynch faced off against the fifth seed, Carlmont, to play for third place.
The Cougars came out strong and took the first set 6-4. The girls took an early 4-1 lead before Carlmont took the next two games, but the team kept their cool and won the next two games and the match with a 6-3 win in the third set.
Charlotte (Ragozin) is a great ball striker and her opponents struggled to complete her base shots, causing Norah (Lynch) to become aggressive at the net, Harriet Ragozin said. Norah (Lynch) has excellent anticipation and great volleys. It was impressive how they worked together, complemented each other’s strengths and kept each other focused and relaxed during tight matches.
Sources
2/ https://www.hmbreview.com/sports/cougar-tennis-secures-third-place-in-league-tournament/article_fe762284-4245-11ec-be6a-cf33e738d69b.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]