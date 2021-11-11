Six buzzwords from CIIE reflect new market opportunities in China__(cctv.com)

SHANGHAI, Nov. 10 (Xinhua) — From surgical robots to plant-based meats, exhibitors raced against time to showcase their new products, technologies and services at the China Import Expo, a platform for the country to share its development opportunities with the rest of the world.

The fourth China International Import Expo (CIIE), which concluded on Wednesday in Shanghai, attracted nearly 3,000 companies from 127 countries and regions.

Here are six buzzwords offering glimpses of this year’s CIIE products and exhibitors’ enthusiasm for tapping into China’s growing market.

CARBON LAYER

China has set itself the goal of peaking carbon dioxide emissions by 2030 and reaching carbon neutrality by 2060. In addition to unveiling a guiding document and an action plan, the authorities are working on a number of sector or industry-specific implementation plans, which will be rolled out in areas such as energy, industry, transport and urban and rural construction.

Given China’s determination to reduce carbon emissions and the huge market opportunities that come with it, exhibitors had put “low-carbon” high on their agenda at this year’s CIIE.

“We have seen China’s ambitions to achieve CO2 emissions and achieve carbon neutrality, and we hope to build a new sustainable energy ecosystem with Chinese partners,” said Jochen Eickholt, Siemens Board Member. energy AG.

China’s carbon targets provide new opportunities for businesses, said Saw Choon Seong, China President of Air Products, an industrial gas company.

He said the company has accelerated the implementation of innovative solutions in hydrogen for mobility, gasification and carbon capture and use.

In 2021, Air Products commissioned its first hydrogen refueling station in Zhangjiakou, Hebei Province, for the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

DIGITAL

Multinationals are also expanding their presence in China’s booming digital economy, whose market size grew 9.6 percent year-on-year to US$5.4 trillion in 2020, ranking second in the world, according to a report from the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology.

With the deepening of China’s digital transformation, more business models of the digital economy will be rolled out and bring vitality to the country’s high-quality development, said Visal Leng, president of Johnson Controls Asia Pacific.

The company has rolled out OpenBlue Net Zero Buildings, which can monitor various building sustainability indicators in real-time and generate data reports to meet its decarbonization and renewable energy targets while optimizing building performance.

As the first CIIE participant, Rockwell Automation focuses on the innovation trends of digitization, smart manufacturing and carbon neutrality, creating an intelligent “small world” of real-life scenarios, integrated physical models and digital technologies on the booth.

For example, in the Small World, Rockwell Automation has built a simulated cookie packaging line using its Digital Twins solutions. Visitors are welcomed with VR glasses to enter the factory in digitized and virtual format, walk through the production lines, carry boxes, control systems, just like the staff would do in a real factory.

China’s digital fiat currency, or the e-CNY, also debuted at the expo. In the souvenir shop of the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), where the CIIE was held, consumers could get a “30 off 50” discount when paying with the e-CNY.

INTELLIGENCE

Intelligent products and solutions have always been popular among CIIE exhibitors. Complex and precise operations performed by robots, from building houses to playing table tennis, amazed visitors.

Nearly everyone who passes by the East Timor National Pavilion is drawn to the smell of coffee and a Baymax-like coffee-making robot moving its metal arms quickly.

“Timor Leste has the best Kopi Luwak in the world, and it has to be combined with the best coffee-making techniques,” said Bei Lei, executive curator of the pavilion. The robot takes about three minutes to brew a cup of coffee, with the whole process being remotely controllable.

Yamaha’s two Disklavier Pianos also drew large crowds. Songs played by artists on one piano can be reproduced with high precision in real time on the other piano.

For the first time, the CIIE has set up innovation incubation zones in the exhibition areas of technological equipment, automobiles and healthcare. Incubation zones showcased innovative products in the fields of artificial intelligence, healthcare technology and autopilot.

HEALTH

The Chinese healthcare market is growing, driven in part by the increasing demand for healthy lifestyles since the outbreak of COVID-19. The size of China’s health care sector is expected to reach 16 trillion yuan (about $2.5 trillion) by 2030, according to a “Healthy China 2030” sketch released by the Chinese government.

Exhibitors at this year’s CIIE expressed high hopes for new market opportunities in the field, noting that the pandemic has changed consumer behavior as Chinese consumers place unprecedented importance on both physical and mental health.

Various innovative care products were on display at the expo.

A flagship massage chair from OSIM International Pte Ltd can monitor health data such as stress level, heart rate, heart rate and respiratory rate through AI biosensors. It can also provide health assessments, recommend customized massage programs, and provide virtual reality and fragrance experience.

Iceland-based company Össur HF showed prosthetics and non-implanted orthopedic devices with the aim of improving the quality of life of people with physical disabilities.

“I feel free to walk and go up and down stairs with Össur’s hydraulic single-axis knee joint. I wore them a week ago when I was walking on a tightrope at the Canton Tower,” Sun Bianbian, silver medalist on the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games , said on the stock.

Products containing the elements of ice and snow were widely showcased, while enthusiasm for the upcoming 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing was high. Global sporting goods retailer Decathlon set up a simulation ski resort in the exhibition center, American shoemaker Skechers released its first ice and snow sportswear and Italian company CRISPI, a first CIIE exhibitor, unveiled its limited-edition shoes designed for the Winter Olympics.

“The CIIE is the best platform for enterprises to familiarize themselves with policies, exchange ideas, learn from each other’s experiences and seek opportunities for win-win partnerships,” said Megan Zhang, senior vice president of Branding and Communications, Skechers. China.

ART

China, a country with more than 1.4 billion inhabitants, a middle-income group of more than 400 million people and an annual import of goods and services worth about $2.5 trillion, shares huge market opportunities with other countries.

To meet the growing demand for cultural consumption among the middle-income population, this year’s expo highlighted cultural and art-related products.

A recently opened cultural relics and art section at the fourth CIIE has given Chinese collectors the chance to enjoy world-renowned masterpieces, with works by legendary artists such as Claude Monet, Zhang Daqian and Yayoi Kusama on display there.

The special section has attracted 20 foreign agencies from 11 countries and regions, including world-renowned auction houses such as Sotheby’s and Christie’s.

Rebecca Yang, president of Christie’s China, said that of the eight masterpieces they selected for the fourth CIIE, five can be purchased tax-free, a favorable policy for collectors and the auction house.

Yang added that the CIIE has opened up new ideas for Christie’s to explore innovation and development in China.

FUTURE

In view of their future growth in the Chinese market, during the fourth CIIE, foreign exhibitors introduced various products with futuristic features.

Michelin showed a “zero emission” racing car, which is completely powered by hydrogen and thus emits only water vapour. The car has 46 percent sustainable materials on the tires and is expected to debut in competition in 2025.

Participation in CIIE is an important moment for Michelin. The company is excited to join a journey of innovation and technology at the expo and hopes to bring more sustainable, innovative, connected and digital products and services to Chinese consumers, said Serge Lafon, Executive Vice President of Michelin Group.

“We have been in China for the past 30 years and we plan to stay here for the next 30 years,” said Lafon.

Addressing the opening ceremony of this year’s CIIE, Chinese President Xi Jinping said the country will firmly protect true multilateralism, share market opportunities with the rest of the world, promote high-quality opening and promote the common interests of will defend the world.

“President Xi’s speech shows China’s determination to further open up to the outside world with high-quality development, and its sincere desire to share market opportunities, economic and trade benefits to promote coordinated development of the world,” he said. Leon Wang, executive vice president of AstraZeneca.

“We are deeply encouraged by his comments,” Wang said.