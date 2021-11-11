Softball picks up No. 5 recruiting class

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. head coach olive boo and the Purdue softball program welcomed nine Boilermakers on National Signing Day. Combined, the 2022 incoming recruiting class ranks as No. 5 in the nation, according to Extra Inning Softball.

In addition to the nine signatories, another recruit is scheduled to join the program the next day, bringing the class total to 10.

“We are delighted to welcome this special group of players,” said De Oliveira. “Getting into the top five recruiting class together is not an easy feat, but they have not only competed against the best teams, but also excelled them. This is a tough and smart group – they know how to compete and get results, both on the field as in the classroom.”

beautiful bacon

Position: 1B/3B

Hit/Throw: R/R

Hometown: Omaha, Neb.

High School: Millard West

Intended specialization: pre-dentistry

Club Team: Iowa Premier

Quick Hits:

Number 53 in the nation among first basemen by Extra Inning Softball

Nebraska Super-State Second Team and Class A Second Team Selection During Final Year

Nebraska Super-State First Team and Class A First Team Selection During Junior Year

Helped Iowa Premier achieve a 2021 PGF Premier National Championship and Boulder IDT Championship 2021

Appeared on the Extra Innings Softball Extra Elite Top 200 list as a sophomore

Recipient of quadruple letter

Metro Coaches First Team and All-Academic Squad During Final Year

Bacon on what it means to be a Boilermaker: “As a Boilermaker, I get to represent one of the most well-known universities while playing the sport I love most.”

Coach De Oliveira on Bacon: “Bella has played at the highest level. She is a 2021 PGF National Champion. She is a solid first baseman who will add championship experience and strength to our lineup.”

Emma Bailey

Position: RHP

Hometown: Indianapolis, IN.

High School: North Central High School

Intended Occupation: Civil Engineering

Club team: Beverly Bandits

Quick Hits:

Ranked as the number 52 pitcher in the 2022 signing league by Extra Inning Softball

Spent her first two years of high school at Herron High School

Earned All-City Team Awards Its Freshman Year

Was named to the All-Academic State team in her junior year

During her four years in high school, she has always been highly honored

She is also named after

the National Honor Society

Before joining the Beverly Bandits, she played for three other club teams (Indiana Gators, Indy Crush and Lady Dukes Lamar)

Helped the Lady Dukes Lamar win the Triple Crown Nationals in 2020

Helped the Beverly Bandits win the King of the Hill tournament in 2021

Bailey on why she chose Purdue: The privilege of studying and playing softball at Purdue allows me to learn at one of the top ten public institutions in the United States with access to some of the best professors, coaches and facilities. Wearing the Motion P is an honor for me, as Purdue gives me the opportunity to compete in the classroom, on the field and connect with a community of students from around the world. Purdu would enable me to become the best student, teammate, leader and person I can be and will prepare me for my life after college.

De Oliveira on Bailey: “Emma is a tough pitcher. She does a great job feeding the defense and keeping the ball in the park. We look forward to seeing this Indiana resident do it on the mound in front of her home state.”

Khloe Banks

Position of

Hit/Throw: L/R

Hometown: Orange Park, Florida.

High School: Oakleaf

Intended Major: Pre-Med

Club team: Santa Fe Inferno

Quick Hits:

Ranked #60 among all outfielders and #108 overall recruiting by Extra Innings Softball

During her junior year, she had a batting average of .402

Total 41 runs in 26 matches as a junior

Posted eight triples and three home runs in 2020-21

Own a .966 fielding%

26 RBI registered in the last two seasons

Over the past two seasons, Banks has made a base of 0.488%

Freshman averaged .435 batting average, including 16 runs and 20 hits

Banks when choosing Purdue: “I wanted to play for a great Power Five school and Purdue had the academic discipline I was looking for to balance athletics.”

The Olivera on Banks: “Khloe has real speed. She’s a gaser, both in the outfield and on the starters. She will definitely make sure defenders are at their best.”

Olivia Cainey

Position: LHP

Hometown: Huntersville, NC

High School: Hopewell

Intended specialization: Political Science/Environmental Sciences

Club team: Team NC Eaton

Quick Hits:

Ranked as one of the nation’s top-15 pitchers among all 2022 recruits and number 31 overall

Helped Team NC Eaton win the 2019 TCUSA National Championship

Winner of the All-Conference Award for Freshman Softball

Winner of the All-Conference Award for Senior Tennis

4-year-old letter winner in softball and tennis at Hopewell High School

Cainey on opportunities as a Boilermaker: “It allows me to get a great education and be a part of something bigger than myself.”

The Oliveira on Cayney: “Liv is a top-15 pitcher who has many tools: spin, movement, speed and competitive spirit. She will have an immediate impact on our pitching staff and we look forward to making her mark on Purdue’s record books.”

Rita Nuss

Position: 3B/UT

Hit/Throw: R/R

Hometown: Bloomsburg, PA.

High School: Bloomsburg Area High School

Intended profession: doctor’s assistant

Club Team: Lady Dukes Lamar (3 years) Stars National (Senior Year)

Quick Hits:

Ranked as the #3 third baseman in the nation and is a top 63 overall recruit by Extra Innings Softball

2019 and 2021 First Team All-State honoree

Named 2-Year-Old High School Team Captain

Helped the Lady Dukes Lamar to win the Triple Crown 2020

Helped Bloomsburg earn the 2019 District Champion title

National Honors Society member

Nuss on joining the Purdue family: “Joining Purdue means being part of a family, working hard, and having fun along the way.”

De Oliveira on Nuss: “Rita is a fast and strong all-round athlete. She plays solid in both inside corners and hits for strength. Her travel ball experience is competing with and competing against the best. She is ready to help us win championships.”

Jordyn Ramos

Position: OF/SS/UT

Hit/Throw: R/R

Residence: Las Vegas, Nev.

High School: Somerset Sky Pointe

Intended Major: Undecided

Club team: Explosion Hagberg

Quick Hits:

Ranked as a top-14 outfielder and as the number 31 overall recruit by Extra Innings Softball

Two-time Extra Innings Softball Top 100 Squad

Extra Innings Softball All-American as a junior

Extra Innings Softball Player of the Week runner-up as a junior

Three-time winner of the Nevada Rising Star Award

Selection first team All-Region as a junior

2021 USSSA West Coast Nationals Tournament MVP

Helped Mercado/Grey Club Team to Win 2021 IDT Championship

FloSoftball Top 100 selection

Recorded the highest ODM Allister Index of 100.94 as a sophomore

Ramos on goals for first year as Boilermaker: “Work on improving my speed and strength. I would be the fastest.”

Coach De Oliveira on Ramos: “Jordan is a top user who can legitimately play outfield and middle infield at the collegiate level. She hits for strength and medium, and also runs at an above average speed. She has tremendous passion and will make her mark on Purdue Softball.”

Sage Scarmardo

Position: MIF/UT

Hit/Throw: L/R

Location: College Station, Texas

High School: College Station

Intended specialization: Business communication

Club Team: Texas Bombers 18U Gold American

Quick Hits:

Ranked No. 45 in her position and No. 67 overall in the

First Team All-District for three consecutive years

Competed with the USA Softball Gulf Coast team as a junior

Named Best Texas Bomber Gold Offensive Player as a junior

Named Offensive Player of the Year and Offensive MVP as a sophomore

Helped College Station to a regional championship title as a freshman

Received the team’s Hustle Award as a sophomore and freshman

Three times Academic All-District honoree

Will play with her twin brother Summer Scarmardo for the Boilermakers

Scarmardo on being a Boilermaker: “Being a boilermaker means being a team player, sacrificing everything for my teammates and always being kind.”

De Oliveira on Scarmardo: “Sage is a rough middle infielder who can play shortstop as well as 2.nd base. She is a catalyst offensively and wreaks havoc on the base paths. Sage’s confidence is infectious and she will immediately take our team to the next level.”

Summer Scarmardo

Position: C/3B

Hit/Throw: R/R

Location: College Station, Texas

High School: College Station

Intended specialization: Business

Club team: Texas Bombers 18U Mckorckle

Quick Hits:

Ranked No. 45 in her position and No. 67 overall in the

First Team All-District for three consecutive years

Competed with the USA Softball Gulf Coast team as a junior

Named Best Texas Bomber Gold Offensive Player as a junior

Named Offensive Player of the Year and Offensive MVP as a sophomore

Helped College Station to a regional championship title as a freshman

Received the team’s Hustle Award as a sophomore and freshman

Three times Academic All-District honoree

Will play with her twin brother Summer Scarmardo for the Boilermakers

Scarmardo on being a Boilermaker: “Being a boilermaker means being a team player, sacrificing everything for my teammates and always being kind.”

De Oliveira on Scarmardo: “Summer is a versatile defender who plays catcher and third base. Offensively she has power and she is clutch. She has played high-level softball in Texas and is ready for the challenge of becoming a Boilermaker.”

Julianna Vernic

Position:

Hit/Throw:

Hometown: Buffalo, NY

High School: Nardin Academy

Intended Major: Health and Kinesiology

Club team: Top Gun 18U National – Turner

Quick Hits:

Ranked by Extra Inning Softball as a top 60 pitcher in the nation among 2022 recruits

2021 MMHSAA Pitcher of the Year Award Winner as a Junior

Led MMHSAA in strikeouts, ERA and shutouts as a junior in 2021

All WNY First Team Squad and All State Junior Squad

Recorded 89 strikeouts in 44 innings as a junior

Helped Nardin Academy win MMHSAA Regular Season Championship in 2021

Helped Top Gun 18U National win the PGF Premier Qualifier Championship in Kansas City, Kansas

Literate in Volleyball and Softball at Nardin Academy

Verni on her inspiration to play softball:“My parents inspired me to play. My mom was a great athlete in high school and my dad played baseball in college. My mom also did triathlons and she really inspired me to get into track and field as a kid. both had the opportunity to play at national level, so I want to express their appreciation for the work they have done for me by working as hard as possible for my future.”

Coach De Oliveira on Bacon: “Julianna is a pitcher whose strengths rise, fall and change vertically. She gets a lot of swing and misses and changes speed effectively. We know her spin and movement will help her succeed at Purdue.”