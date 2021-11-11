Sports
Softball picks up No. 5 recruiting class
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. head coach olive boo and the Purdue softball program welcomed nine Boilermakers on National Signing Day. Combined, the 2022 incoming recruiting class ranks as No. 5 in the nation, according to Extra Inning Softball.
In addition to the nine signatories, another recruit is scheduled to join the program the next day, bringing the class total to 10.
“We are delighted to welcome this special group of players,” said De Oliveira. “Getting into the top five recruiting class together is not an easy feat, but they have not only competed against the best teams, but also excelled them. This is a tough and smart group – they know how to compete and get results, both on the field as in the classroom.”
beautiful bacon
Position: 1B/3B
Hit/Throw: R/R
Hometown: Omaha, Neb.
High School: Millard West
Intended specialization: pre-dentistry
Club Team: Iowa Premier
Quick Hits:
- Number 53 in the nation among first basemen by Extra Inning Softball
- Nebraska Super-State Second Team and Class A Second Team Selection During Final Year
- Nebraska Super-State First Team and Class A First Team Selection During Junior Year
- Helped Iowa Premier achieve a 2021 PGF Premier National Championship and Boulder IDT Championship 2021
- Appeared on the Extra Innings Softball Extra Elite Top 200 list as a sophomore
- Recipient of quadruple letter
- Metro Coaches First Team and All-Academic Squad During Final Year
Bacon on what it means to be a Boilermaker: “As a Boilermaker, I get to represent one of the most well-known universities while playing the sport I love most.”
Coach De Oliveira on Bacon: “Bella has played at the highest level. She is a 2021 PGF National Champion. She is a solid first baseman who will add championship experience and strength to our lineup.”
Emma Bailey
Position: RHP
Hometown: Indianapolis, IN.
High School: North Central High School
Intended Occupation: Civil Engineering
Club team: Beverly Bandits
Quick Hits:
- Ranked as the number 52 pitcher in the 2022 signing league by Extra Inning Softball
- Spent her first two years of high school at Herron High School
- Earned All-City Team Awards Its Freshman Year
- Was named to the All-Academic State team in her junior year
- During her four years in high school, she has always been highly honored
- She is also named after
- the National Honor Society
- Before joining the Beverly Bandits, she played for three other club teams (Indiana Gators, Indy Crush and Lady Dukes Lamar)
- Helped the Lady Dukes Lamar win the Triple Crown Nationals in 2020
- Helped the Beverly Bandits win the King of the Hill tournament in 2021
Bailey on why she chose Purdue: The privilege of studying and playing softball at Purdue allows me to learn at one of the top ten public institutions in the United States with access to some of the best professors, coaches and facilities. Wearing the Motion P is an honor for me, as Purdue gives me the opportunity to compete in the classroom, on the field and connect with a community of students from around the world. Purdu would enable me to become the best student, teammate, leader and person I can be and will prepare me for my life after college.
De Oliveira on Bailey: “Emma is a tough pitcher. She does a great job feeding the defense and keeping the ball in the park. We look forward to seeing this Indiana resident do it on the mound in front of her home state.”
Khloe Banks
Position of
Hit/Throw: L/R
Hometown: Orange Park, Florida.
High School: Oakleaf
Intended Major: Pre-Med
Club team: Santa Fe Inferno
Quick Hits:
- Ranked #60 among all outfielders and #108 overall recruiting by Extra Innings Softball
- During her junior year, she had a batting average of .402
- Total 41 runs in 26 matches as a junior
- Posted eight triples and three home runs in 2020-21
- Own a .966 fielding%
- 26 RBI registered in the last two seasons
- Over the past two seasons, Banks has made a base of 0.488%
- Freshman averaged .435 batting average, including 16 runs and 20 hits
Banks when choosing Purdue: “I wanted to play for a great Power Five school and Purdue had the academic discipline I was looking for to balance athletics.”
The Olivera on Banks: “Khloe has real speed. She’s a gaser, both in the outfield and on the starters. She will definitely make sure defenders are at their best.”
Olivia Cainey
Position: LHP
Hometown: Huntersville, NC
High School: Hopewell
Intended specialization: Political Science/Environmental Sciences
Club team: Team NC Eaton
Quick Hits:
- Ranked as one of the nation’s top-15 pitchers among all 2022 recruits and number 31 overall
- Helped Team NC Eaton win the 2019 TCUSA National Championship
- Winner of the All-Conference Award for Freshman Softball
- Winner of the All-Conference Award for Senior Tennis
- 4-year-old letter winner in softball and tennis at Hopewell High School
Cainey on opportunities as a Boilermaker: “It allows me to get a great education and be a part of something bigger than myself.”
The Oliveira on Cayney: “Liv is a top-15 pitcher who has many tools: spin, movement, speed and competitive spirit. She will have an immediate impact on our pitching staff and we look forward to making her mark on Purdue’s record books.”
Rita Nuss
Position: 3B/UT
Hit/Throw: R/R
Hometown: Bloomsburg, PA.
High School: Bloomsburg Area High School
Intended profession: doctor’s assistant
Club Team: Lady Dukes Lamar (3 years) Stars National (Senior Year)
Quick Hits:
- Ranked as the #3 third baseman in the nation and is a top 63 overall recruit by Extra Innings Softball
- 2019 and 2021 First Team All-State honoree
- Named 2-Year-Old High School Team Captain
- Helped the Lady Dukes Lamar to win the Triple Crown 2020
- Helped Bloomsburg earn the 2019 District Champion title
- National Honors Society member
Nuss on joining the Purdue family: “Joining Purdue means being part of a family, working hard, and having fun along the way.”
De Oliveira on Nuss: “Rita is a fast and strong all-round athlete. She plays solid in both inside corners and hits for strength. Her travel ball experience is competing with and competing against the best. She is ready to help us win championships.”
Jordyn Ramos
Position: OF/SS/UT
Hit/Throw: R/R
Residence: Las Vegas, Nev.
High School: Somerset Sky Pointe
Intended Major: Undecided
Club team: Explosion Hagberg
Quick Hits:
- Ranked as a top-14 outfielder and as the number 31 overall recruit by Extra Innings Softball
- Two-time Extra Innings Softball Top 100 Squad
- Extra Innings Softball All-American as a junior
- Extra Innings Softball Player of the Week runner-up as a junior
- Three-time winner of the Nevada Rising Star Award
- Selection first team All-Region as a junior
- 2021 USSSA West Coast Nationals Tournament MVP
- Helped Mercado/Grey Club Team to Win 2021 IDT Championship
- FloSoftball Top 100 selection
- Recorded the highest ODM Allister Index of 100.94 as a sophomore
Ramos on goals for first year as Boilermaker: “Work on improving my speed and strength. I would be the fastest.”
Coach De Oliveira on Ramos: “Jordan is a top user who can legitimately play outfield and middle infield at the collegiate level. She hits for strength and medium, and also runs at an above average speed. She has tremendous passion and will make her mark on Purdue Softball.”
Sage Scarmardo
Position: MIF/UT
Hit/Throw: L/R
Location: College Station, Texas
High School: College Station
Intended specialization: Business communication
Club Team: Texas Bombers 18U Gold American
Quick Hits:
- Ranked No. 45 in her position and No. 67 overall in the
- First Team All-District for three consecutive years
- Competed with the USA Softball Gulf Coast team as a junior
- Named Best Texas Bomber Gold Offensive Player as a junior
- Named Offensive Player of the Year and Offensive MVP as a sophomore
- Helped College Station to a regional championship title as a freshman
- Received the team’s Hustle Award as a sophomore and freshman
- Three times Academic All-District honoree
- Will play with her twin brother Summer Scarmardo for the Boilermakers
Scarmardo on being a Boilermaker: “Being a boilermaker means being a team player, sacrificing everything for my teammates and always being kind.”
De Oliveira on Scarmardo: “Sage is a rough middle infielder who can play shortstop as well as 2.nd base. She is a catalyst offensively and wreaks havoc on the base paths. Sage’s confidence is infectious and she will immediately take our team to the next level.”
Summer Scarmardo
Position: C/3B
Hit/Throw: R/R
Location: College Station, Texas
High School: College Station
Intended specialization: Business
Club team: Texas Bombers 18U Mckorckle
Quick Hits:
- Ranked No. 45 in her position and No. 67 overall in the
- First Team All-District for three consecutive years
- Competed with the USA Softball Gulf Coast team as a junior
- Named Best Texas Bomber Gold Offensive Player as a junior
- Named Offensive Player of the Year and Offensive MVP as a sophomore
- Helped College Station to a regional championship title as a freshman
- Received the team’s Hustle Award as a sophomore and freshman
- Three times Academic All-District honoree
- Will play with her twin brother Summer Scarmardo for the Boilermakers
Scarmardo on being a Boilermaker: “Being a boilermaker means being a team player, sacrificing everything for my teammates and always being kind.”
De Oliveira on Scarmardo: “Summer is a versatile defender who plays catcher and third base. Offensively she has power and she is clutch. She has played high-level softball in Texas and is ready for the challenge of becoming a Boilermaker.”
Julianna Vernic
Position:
Hit/Throw:
Hometown: Buffalo, NY
High School: Nardin Academy
Intended Major: Health and Kinesiology
Club team: Top Gun 18U National – Turner
Quick Hits:
- Ranked by Extra Inning Softball as a top 60 pitcher in the nation among 2022 recruits
- 2021 MMHSAA Pitcher of the Year Award Winner as a Junior
- Led MMHSAA in strikeouts, ERA and shutouts as a junior in 2021
- All WNY First Team Squad and All State Junior Squad
- Recorded 89 strikeouts in 44 innings as a junior
- Helped Nardin Academy win MMHSAA Regular Season Championship in 2021
- Helped Top Gun 18U National win the PGF Premier Qualifier Championship in Kansas City, Kansas
- Literate in Volleyball and Softball at Nardin Academy
Verni on her inspiration to play softball:“My parents inspired me to play. My mom was a great athlete in high school and my dad played baseball in college. My mom also did triathlons and she really inspired me to get into track and field as a kid. both had the opportunity to play at national level, so I want to express their appreciation for the work they have done for me by working as hard as possible for my future.”
Coach De Oliveira on Bacon: “Julianna is a pitcher whose strengths rise, fall and change vertically. She gets a lot of swing and misses and changes speed effectively. We know her spin and movement will help her succeed at Purdue.”
