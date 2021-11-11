FANTASY Dashboard – Contest 13 – FanCode ECS Cyprus





BCP Last five matches: WWWWW (Average score for 129, average score against 94) THAT Last five matches: LWLLW(Average score for 103, average score against 119) BLACK CAPS (BCP) Captain: Rajwinder Brar wicket keeper: Pawandeep Projected top four: Resham Singh, Waqas Akhtar, Pawandeep, Tejwinder Singh Projected opening Bowlers: Tejwinder Singh, Gurwinder Singh Spin options: Gagandeep Singh BLACK CAPS protagonists: Resham Singh, right-hand batter and opening bowler with decent pace, the all-rounder scored 64 runs and also took a couple of wickets. Rajwinder Brar, the skipper led from the front and took the most wickets for his side in the Encore. He has scalped FOUR wickets and scored 33 runs. Waqas Akhtar, the all-rounder has been in good form of late, the second-highest scorer for BCP, racking up 95 runs in four games. Returned outstanding numbers of 6-10 vs LIZ on Wednesday. He leads the wicket column with 10 scalps to his name. Kulwinder Singh, talented right-handed batter, top scorer for BCP who amassed 130 runs in four games against a SR of 333, including an undefeated knockout of 72 off 22 balls. CYPRUS EAGLES (CES) Captain: Manikanta Ranimekala wicket keeper: Naseer Ahmed Projected top four: Manikanta Ranimekala, Naseer Ahmed, Rajashekhar Poluri, Srinivas Angarekkala Projected opening Bowlers: Charan Nalluri, Rajashekhar Poluri Spin options: Srinivas Angarekkala, Manikanta Ranimekala CYPRUS EAGLES Key players: Naseer Ahmed, the wicketkeeper’s batter showed a hint of form on Tuesday by scoring 22 on 15 vs CYM. Scored 75 runs in five games, including a player of the match performance – 29* on 10 balls. Rajashekhar Poluri, valuable all-rounder, top scorer for CES with 159 runs in five innings and has scalped THREE wickets. Naresh Kumar, right arm medium pacer, best wicket taker for CES scalping FIVE victims in five games. Manikanta Ranimekala, captain, a handy all-rounder, second highest scorer and wicket taker for CES who scored 94 runs and picked up FOUR wickets. Black Caps have won four consecutive games and comfortably lead the standings. BCP takes on Cyprus Eagles, who jumped from fourth to second place. While CES has only won two of their five contests, they have a knack for upsetting strengths. Last time they met: CTT21.056 | CES 107(8.4) final BCP 106 (Oct 15, 2021) Match Prediction: Black Caps (BCP) to win at gallop. Tune in for the live action from Cyprus Monday to Saturday from *0630 GMT * 0730 CET * 1200 IST. Connect with the ECN on our Official Telegram Channel

