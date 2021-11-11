WTA Finals: Kontaveit defeats Krejcikova in opener





Anett Kontaveit extended her hot streak with a 6-3, 6-4 victory over runner-up Barbora Krejcikova on Wednesday in the opening game of the WTA Finals. Eighth-seeded Kontaveit had early breaks in both sets to beat the French Open champion in just 75 minutes for her 11th straight win. Kontaveit has won 27 of her last 29 matches, including her title run in Ostrava, where she defeated Paula Badosa and Maria Sakkari, both of whom are participating in the WTA Finals ending the season. I think I’ve been in the top 30 for quite a few years throughout my career, Kontaveit said. During the summer I was losing a bit, then I started working with Dmitry (Tursunov) and really hoped to get a few wins. I managed to win Cleveland, and then it just started rolling. Tursunov, a former number 20 in the world, began teaming up with Kontaveit at the Cincinnati Masters, where the 25-year-old Est lost in the first round. Since then, Kontaveit has climbed from number 30 to number 8 in the rankings, displacing Ons Jabeur for the final spot in the season-ending championship by beating Simona Halep in the final of the Transylvania Open. Shapovalov wins to open title defense at Stockholm Open I believed in myself a bit more, and the game definitely clicked just by getting more wins and playing a lot of tennis and feeling really comfortable, Kontaveit said. Krejcikova, the only reigning major winner in the field, started the year 65th, but captured three titles to qualify for the WTA Finals. It’s just hard because a few days ago I actually played in Europe, now I’m here,” Krejcikova said. “It’s really, really, really hard. In the doubles, the Japanese duo Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara won 6-0, 6-4 against Darija Jurak and Andreja Klepac. The tournament, which was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will be played in a round-robin format. The event has a total prize pool of $5 million and will be played at the Akron Tennis Stadium in Zapopan, a suburb of Guadalajara. The WTA Finals will only be played in Guadalajara this year, and the event will return to Shenzhen, China in 2022.

