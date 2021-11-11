Sports
Brian Cashman’s Carlos Correa Praise Shows The Yankees Are All Involved
Carlos Correa.
In fact, that pursuit seems to have already taken several steps forward.
All things considered, Correa is the best long-term goal, as long as you see the imminent arrival of Anthony Volpe/Oswald Peraza as exactly what it is: a nice problem to have, and something we’ll have to deal with in a year. will tackle or two.
Bringing in Corey Seager, in short, the other obvious preference of the Yankees, to move him to third base to accommodate someone we haven’t met yet, is much less tidy. Maybe Volpe will be second and Gleyber Torres will go. Maybe one day Luis Castillo will show up in the locker room. The best rosters have a lot of talent and a lot of moving parts.
There is a sticking point with Correa, though. Isn’t he… an Astro? Don’t they cheat?
Cashman addressed that on Wednesday with lavish praise and a warning to the naysayers.
Turns out the GM doesn’t really care what? some segments of the fanbase ponder associating with the ‘Straw, which he made blatantly obvious in a’ interview with Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle this week.
Yankees GM Brian Cashman is clearly after Carlos Correa.
Yes, Cash usually doesn’t try hard to praise a free agent or justify his pursuit as follows. He’s all the way inside.
In terms of how clearly “not afraid” Correa is for both the big stage and the big moments, Which much is clear. You don’t have to tell Cashman that after another postseason full of watch-pointing and majestic home runs. He also did it for the Yankees repeatedly during the late season of 2017 and 2019. We are good at that.
However, to hear it come out of Cashman’s mouth, it’s clear that New York intends to heavily pursue the market’s best shortstop, any existing concerns be doomed.
Listening to the fans in general is probably a wise move. If they’re concerned, you should be too. But listen to them about staff relocations? If Cashman were concerned about the fans’ reaction, you would have had a blank check delivered to DJ LeMahieu last season and Gerrit Cole’s money in Patrick Corbin’s pocket.
It’s a somewhat inconvenient reality that the Yankees could become the Cheatin’ Astros’ top offensive player and pitcher just two years later, but what was the acquisition of Roger Clemens in 1999, if not a different shade of the same? Wade Boggs? Johnny Damon?! Winning teams win.
Most of the time we just remain concerned that money could be an obstacle as the team was more than willing to dodge a year of Gerrit Cole’s prime just to avoid last year’s luxury tax at all costs. Karmically, last season’s sloppy effort ended the way it should have been. Cashman can speak what he likes about his budgetary “space,” but these Correa comments and anti-fanservice quotes sell us a newfound commitment to winning more than any “Fully Operational Death Star” comment has ever done.
Under the line? Cashman loves Correa, and probably Seager too.
Acquiring talents. Find out the rest later after you win a championship. It seems to us a plan to win at all costs.
