Pakistan’s Asif Ali: I can’t express the feeling that I watched my four sixes 100 times | Pakistani cricket team

this week, Asif Ali was named ICC’s Male Cricketer of the Month for October, with barely a whisper of disagreement. The remarkable thing about this is that he only made 19 deliveries in the entire month, even if the recipient of the award was sure to come from the T20 World Cup, by the end of October 51 batters had scored more runs and 98 more deliveries. It was what Asif did to them that counted, and within those 19 balls, spanning just 37 minutes, he won two games, hit seven sixes and became one of the stars of the tournament.

Asif’s 27 out of 12, very much a marathon by his standards, took his team across the finish line against New Zealand, but his next match was where the real fireworks came. Against Afghanistan, he came into the fold with his team that needed 24 from 13 balls. Shadab Khan pushed the next ball to midwicket and wanted a single, but Asif sent it back: he had this. Four of the next six balls went for six and Pakistan won with one left to spare, Asifs contribution short but stunningly brilliant. Player of the month? Yes, and then some.

I can’t express the feeling, says Asif. But what I can tell you is that I have a video of those four sixes and I’ve watched it 100 times. I will always enjoy seeing that video. In 2016, Carlos Brathwaite hit four sixes to win the World Cup for the West Indies, and I still can’t imagine being one to hit four sixes in one too. I still enjoy the memory and I can’t believe I was the one who did that.

Asif’s job is to arrive late in the innings and take huge risks for potentially huge rewards, and at this he is one of the best and still improving. During his international T20 career he has a strike rate of 148.7 and at this World Cup he is 247.8.

Still, he has struggled to get into the Pakistani team. He first broke into the setup in 2018, but drifted again the following year, as his form suffered during a time of unimaginable emotional turmoil. His daughter, Noor Fatima, had been diagnosed with aggressive, advanced blood cancer and flown to the United States for emergency treatment; Asif was in England when she died in May. With the start of the 50-over World Cup starting less than a week later, he stayed with his team, but after playing brilliantly in the warm-up series against England and scoring two half-centuries, his form faded.

Asif’s 27 out of 12, a marathon by his standards, took his team across the line against New Zealand. Photo: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

He played twice in that World Cup before being dropped from the T20 side a few months later and only playing for his country again this spring. Even then, he was chosen for this tournament in the most niche of roles: a UAE-ready specialist for the closing overs. The selectors nominated me for the World Cup, although I didn’t do well in the last heat in Pakistan, he says, because of what I did here, in the UAE.

He may have won an award for 23 minutes of work, but it also took a lot of effort and resilience to get to this point. Asif has been criticized regularly at home, both for alleged bad attitude and for technical shortcomings, especially against the short ball. But you could argue that the way he’s handled the second of those problems, with hours of specific training, suggests the first isn’t a problem either.

Asif Ali with Shadab Khan after defeating Afghanistan. Photo: Michael Steele/ICC/Getty Images

The practice I’ve done in the past in the nets is completely different from what I’m doing now, he says. I got clarity from management, my role is just to finish the game and I have to execute that plan. In the past, when I went to a practice session, I just did what all the other guys did, but now I do specific exercises for what to do in the competition. I’m only working on the kind of deliveries I’ll get slower, bouncers, wider ones and there’s a definite difference in the results.

Pakistan was not among the favorites to take part in the World Cup but beating India in their opening game was the game that gave us confidence for the whole tournament and gave us so much momentum and they shot through their group with the tournaments only 100% file .

They face Australia in the second semi-final on Thursday in Dubai, a challenge that Asif has fully prepared for. They are a good team, but we are very confident in our strengths, he says. When it comes to me, yes, I have planned for every bowler and every delivery of those bowlers, all their variations. I have some plans for them.

International cricket is gradually returning to Pakistan after a ten-year absence following a terrorist attack on Sri Lanka’s team bus in 2009, but following recent tour cancellations, England have not played there since 2005, New Zealand have not played there since 2003 and Australia not since 1998. It won’t be long, Asif hopes, before the crickets come home.

It wasn’t an easy decision when they canceled, he says. When it comes to the pitch, we will give everything, no matter what happened in the past, we don’t think about that. But it was not easy to digest. Pakistan is a cricket loving nation and they want cricket to take place in their home country, they want to see international cricketers play on their own grounds. They love cricket too much. We want to win the World Cup and then we want to bring cricket back to Pakistan.