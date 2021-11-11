Wall High School out of football playoffs amid hazing





The Wall Township High School football teams’ game against Delsea Friday night has been canceled, according to a letter Wall Township Superintendent of Schools Tracy Handerhan wrote to the Wall Township Public School Community. The Asbury Park Press received a copy of the letter Wednesday evening. The Crimson Knights were scheduled to host Delsea in a NJSIAA South Group 3 semifinal. Police have launched an investigation into alleged hazing abuseinvolving some members of the soccer team, according to school officials and other sources. “Due to this ongoing investigation and after consultation with counsel, the administration and the office of the Monmouth County Interim Executive County Superintendent, the Friday, November 12 football game is canceled,” Handerhan said in her letter. RELATED:Some Wall Township High School football team members are under investigation for alleged hazing: Sources Delsea will advance to the NJSIAA South Group 3 forfeit championship game, the NJSIAA said Wednesday night. “We can confirm that the Wall administration has withdrawn the Wall High School football team from the state tournament,” the NJSIAA said. “We have informed Delsea that it will advance to the next round.” The Wall Police and the Monmouth County Attorney’s Office are involved in the investigation, according to knowledgeable sources, who both spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the media. Neither agency would confirm or specify the investigation. “After hearing an anonymous rumor of hazing allegations among Wall High School football players, the school immediately contacted the police and appropriate government agencies,” Handerhan wrote. cannot comment on the study at this time. A video of the alleged abuse is also circulating, according to several sources who claim to have seen it. Juvenile files are confidential by nature, so we cannot confirm or deny any details about this case, Monmouth County Attorney General Christopher Swendeman said via email. The status of Wall’s Thanksgiving Day game in Manasquan is unknown.

