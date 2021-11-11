Long Beach Poly surpasses Geffen Academy in semifinals – The562.org





As the sun began to set in Long Beach Poly on Wednesday, the intensity increased. The Jackrabbits hosted the Geffen Academy in the CIF Southern Section Division 4 girls tennis half finals, and Poly had a small lead halfway through the final round. Time was called into a singles match (Poly led 5-4) over a dispute over whether a ball was in or out. It went on for over 10 minutes as both coaches argued over what to do regarding the point – the Poly player called it out, but the Geffen Academy linesman said it was in. In high school tennis, players usually call their own lines, although linesmen may be requested. As the argument continued, two Poly doubles won and quietly took the win for the Jackrabbits. Support The562.org With the 11-7 team win, the Jackrabbits advanced to Friday’s Championship against San Dimas at 1:30 PM at the Claremont Club in Claremont. We’re going on a field trip! Jackrabbits coach Douglas Schlueter told his team. The Jackrabbits were led by senior Julia Sutedjo, who won all three of her singles and lost just one match. I’ve been ruining my shots lately, she said. Just move and train more. Seven of the Jackrabbits’ 11 points came from their doubles teams, and Schlueter said the groups are just balancing each other. Amy Peng and Kate Lim went 3-0 for Poly, while Hannah Tran and Melyn Lim won 2-1 to take the team win. It hasn’t been a memorable regular season for the Jackrabbits, who finished third in the Moore League, but Schlueter said the team came to play as they started their playoffs all the way back in the wildcard round. Now the team is one win away from a CIF-SS title on Friday, which would be the first in program history. CIF Tennis: Long Beach Poly vs Geffen Academy

