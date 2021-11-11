With no local elite minor hockey options, female hockey players in the Lethbridge area head to Lloydminster – Lethbridge

Minor hockey aims to give young athletes every opportunity to develop and pursue their dreams on the ice, but a handful of 15-year-olds from the Lethbridge area have been forced to look elsewhere to play at the highest level .

Ava Caputo and Callie McCulloch – as well as two others from the Lethbridge area – will be playing with the Lloydminster PWM Steelers this season; one of only six female U18 AAA teams in Alberta.

Caputo and McCulloch played for the Lethbridge-based U15 AA Southern Express last year, but as they matured to U18 it became apparent that their local options were extremely limited.

“We don’t have an AAA team here, and now we don’t have an AA team, so I really can’t play here at all,” Caputo said. “If I wanted to play at the highest level possible, I had to move.”

The AA team had to retire due to a lack of numbers, with those four players going to Lloydminster and a few more choosing to go to the South Alberta Hockey Academy program in Medicine Hat.

Caputo said she has seen too many former teammates quit hockey due to limited options.

"I know, there were maybe nine of them who had to retire from hockey because we didn't have enough players to have a team here," Caputo said.

















For McCulloch, it was just a barrier she had to overcome to pursue her hockey dreams after playing on boys’ teams all the way up to U15.

“You know, it got to the point where the guys, the locker rooms and things like that, you can’t go in the same room, so you’d have to be thrown in one of the lockers on the rink to change,” she said. said.

McCulloch’s parents said they saw their daughter fight to pursue her dreams, something that wasn’t too difficult for their two sons.

“The opportunities hockey has presented to our boys have been much easier than the girls’ path,” said Kevin McCulloch. “She had to play boy hockey to have teams available to her.

“Without a program at the level she wants to play at, she’s forced to travel and move away from home — and that sacrifice was not an easy one to get her to leave at age 15.”

There are currently 17 AAA boys’ U18 teams in Alberta, including one in Lethbridge.

“The guys, if they don’t get to the highest level they’re trying to reach, they always have something to fall back on,” said Kevin McCulloch. “They can fall back, and they will always be able to play hockey locally.

“We don’t feel like the girls have that chance; if they don’t make those teams then it’s pretty much over for them.

Terra McCulloch said she’s seen too many of her daughter’s former teammates quit hockey because of a lack of options nearby; something that is tough on players and parents alike.

“Just the distance the girls had to travel, a lot of people aren’t willing or able to take the time to get the girls where they need to go,” she said. “Because it’s not local, it’s a huge commitment.

“If we could have a local program that could support the higher level of hockey the girls want to play, maybe more girls in Lethbridge itself and the surrounding area could pursue their hockey dreams.

Lethbridge Minor Hockey Association general manager Keith Hitchcock said Lethbridge had a U18 AAA women’s program until about five years ago, when Hockey Alberta reduced the league to six teams to make it more competitive.

"The numbers struggled, so they just felt like there weren't sustainable numbers for AAA," Hitchcock said. "So they gave us AA in U18 and U15, and basically we've become a feeder program for AAA."

















Hitchcock said that since the AAA program was eliminated, elite players from the Lethbridge area have not stuck.

“They’re heavily recruited by the higher-level programs, and that’s sometimes hard to say no,” he said.

“If they want to stay at home, we provide a good program for that – we run it like an AA program, but the same as AAA, we have the dry land, we have the extra ice and everything, but if they are a good player and they can play AAA, they will.”

Hitchcock said it was the perfect storm that led to Lethbridge’s U18 AA program shutting down this year, but work is underway for the younger age groups to join a U18 program, hopefully as soon as next year.