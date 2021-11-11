A table tennis shop window at Ocean Terminal

Ocean Terminal Shopping Center has a new reason to visit: Shoppers now have the opportunity to pick up a bat and play table tennis.

The new Pop in & Play location has recently opened in one of the units on the ground floor. It is currently open on Saturdays and Sundays, from 11am to 2pm. It’s free to play and bats and balls are available – no need to fish yours from the attic. Since opening in early October, hundreds of people of all ages have played and enjoyed this fast-paced and fun sport at Ocean Terminal.

The Ocean Terminal location builds on the great success of the existing facility at The Gyle Shopping Centre, which opened in mid-2019. Volunteers from various table tennis clubs in Edinburgh all assist in taking sessions. There were 30,000 visits in 2019 and is part of an initiative of the National Sports Organisation, Table tennis Scotland, to use vacant units in shopping centers to promote the sport.

Table tennis is often played in unseen locations, such as church halls and schools. In addition to these two Edinburgh Pop in & Play locations, a new one is opening soon in The Centre, Livingston and more in other parts of Scotland. It’s a great way to showcase this fast-paced and highly skilled sport – “a literal showcase for the sport”, as Richard Yule of Table Tennis Scotland put it. Almost everyone who passes the Pop in & Play looks inside, many stop for a few minutes.

‘Pop in & Play’ at Ocean Terminal. Photo by Gordon Muir.

Table tennis is an inclusive sport. Most people have tried it at some point in their lives, even if it’s just a quiet game on vacation. It is also a game that is ideal for the Scottish climate and is well played by all ages and all levels of physical ability. The sport has a proven record in slowing the effects of dementia and Parkinson’s. Before the pandemic hit, regular classes were held in several residential care centers in the Edinburgh area.

The new outletl is an overdue return to Leith for the sport. There has been a lack of table tennis in Leith for decades. Given the size and population of the area, this was a serious gap. Until the mid-1990s there was a club in Leith, which made use of the Leisure Center forecourt. More recently, the highly successful social ping pong night Wiff Waff Wednesday, at the Out of the Blue Drill Hall, has shown significant pent-up demand for the game. Wiff Waff Wednesday has been very successful in attracting people from a wide variety of backgrounds and very different age ranges. With the tagline “friendship first, competition second”, it highlights how table tennis can be a fantastically inclusive community sport that brings people together.

The volunteers who run Wiff Waff Wednesday have been involved in coaching, building on the legacy of the Dalmeny Street Drill Hall, which had been a league table tennis venue in the 1950s – a time when participation was particularly high and Scottish tournaments attracted hundreds of players. Table tennis now has to compete with a much wider range of sporting and recreational activities, but it has great potential to grow. With good transport links and extensive new housing developments nearby, the Pop in & Play at Ocean Terminal is well placed to support that. grow.

The ‘Pop in & Play’ at Ocean Terminal. Photo by Gordon Muir

The sports venue is housed in a unit previously used by Game, the gaming specialists and Murrayfield Table Tennis Club teamed up with Table Tennis Scotland to get it done. Fortunately, the laminate floor is ideal now that the lighting has been upgraded. The walls have been given a vinyl surface, with the new pastel blue color ideal for viewing fast moving and viciously spinning table tennis balls.

Although Pop in & Play’s initial focus was on social table tennis, the venue is good enough to host Edinburgh and Lothians League matches. As Murrayfield TTC President Lindsay Muir said: We’re lucky to have several club members around, so we put them together on a team. They really enjoyed using the venue for their competition encounters. ”

This is the Murrayfield Team V, playing in Division One of the Edinburgh and Lothians League. Murrayfield currently plays League matches and holds training sessions in five city locations. The Ocean Terminal location provides the club with a place to train at times convenient for its members. Murrayfield coach Krzysztof Borkowicz has welcomed the venue and sees it as a “fantastic place to practice and play matches”. New coach Emma Qu, a PhD student of sports science at Edinburgh University, has started teaching evening classes in Ocean Terminal. These include one session for girls only and two for the local Chinese community.

So whether you’ve never picked a bat before, been an avid player in the past, or are a budding star, head over to Ocean Terminal and Pop in & Play.

Pop in & Play at Ocean Terminal Shopping Center is currently open every Saturday and Sunday from 11am – 2pm for free play.

For more information visit: murrayfieldtt.com and to book evening sessions visit here

Like this: Like it Loading…

Related