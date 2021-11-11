Hendriks, Hader top illuminators…Astrosurgery…Vikings out | National news from the Associated Press





CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) Chicago’s Liam Hendriks earned his second consecutive Mariano Rivera Award as American League Reliever of the Year and Milwaukees Josh Hader won his third Trevor Hoffman Award as National League Reliever of the Year. Hendriks had an 8-3 record and 38 saves in 44 chances during his first season with the White Sox. Hader was 4-2 with a career-best 1.23 ERA and 34 saves in 35 chances. CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) Houston Astros midfielder Jake Meyers has had surgery to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder, an injury that could delay his 2022 season. The 25-year old was injured in Game 4 of the AL Division Series for the Chicago White Sox when he tried to make a jumping catch against the wall on Gavin Sheets’ homerun in the second inning. Meyers had hoped to return later in the postseason, but didn’t play anymore. EAGAN, Minnesota (AP) The Minnesota Vikings have been operating under the NFL’s intensive virus protocols this week. There are five more players on the COVID-19 reserve list. One had to be hospitalized with breathing problems. He was stable after being initially admitted to the emergency room. Coach Mike Zimmer refused to identify the player. A person with knowledge of the situation who speaks on condition of anonymity says the player is backup guard Dakota Dozier. GREEN BAY, Erase. (AP) The Green Bay Packers have activated offensive tackle David Bakhtiari from the physically unable to perform list. The Packers had to activate Bakhtiari on Wednesday to allow him to play this season. Bakhtiari has not played since he tore his left anterior cruciate ligament on December 31. He is eligible to play from Sunday, when the Packers host the Seattle Seahawks. PITTSBURGH (AP) The Pittsburgh Penguins may be nearing the end of a COVID-19 outbreak that has sent eight players and head coach Mike Sullivan to NHLs protocol. Defenders Chad Ruhwedel and Marcus Pettersson have returned to practice and could play when the Penguins receive Florida. Sullivan, captain Sidney Crosby and defender Brian Dumoulin remain in protocol.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wrex.com/news/national/hendriks-hader-top-relievers-astro-surgery-vikings-out/article_56975653-a87a-52de-9ecb-da94ec2b296e.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos