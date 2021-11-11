Tennis-Win against Sinner convinces Murray he can compete at the top





(Reuters) Former world number one Andy Murray is confident he can compete at the highest level again after beating Italy’s Jannik Sinner at the Stockholm Open on Wednesday for his second win over a top 10 player in 2021. Murray, 34, underwent hip surgery in 2018 and 2019. Since his fractures due to injury, the British player has been unable to revive his old form and consistency, winning three major singles titles. Murray, ranked 143rd, scored his first win over a top 10 player in 14 months when he defeated Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz in the opening round of the Vienna Open last month. I am convinced that I can play well, I can. I play at the highest level and I win matches against the best players in the world, Murray told reporters after knocking out the highest placed Sinner, 10th, 7-6(4) 6-3. The ones I lose, I push the best players in the world. That speech is over. I can compete at the highest level. The 20-year-old Sinner is one of the most promising young talents in men’s tennis and he had Murray work hard for the win in the second round. It was a very tough match. He hits the ball massively from the back of the field so there were a lot of long rallies and a lot of running. But it’s probably my best win this season. I want to keep it going now, said Murray. If I want to go back up the rankings and have good runs in tournaments again, I have to win these matches. American Tommy Paul, ranked 52nd, will be Murray’s next opponent and a win will see the Briton reach his first tour-level semi-final in two years. I said in the past few weeks, it’s coming, he said. I don’t know if it will be this week or early next year, but I’m going to push and get back into tournaments. (Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Robert Birsel)

