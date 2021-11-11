College hockey Notre Dame hosts Wisconsin this weekend





Notre Dame Fighting Irish (6-3-0, 0-2-0 Big Ten) vs. Wisconsin Badgers (4-6-0, 2-2-0 Big Ten) When:Friday at 7:30 PM and Saturday at 6:00 PM EST True:Lefty Smith Rink at Compton Family Ice Arena (5.022), South Bend TV:NBCSN Friday and NBC Sports Chicago Saturday, both available on the NBC Sports app and NBCsports.com Radio:WZOP-FM (94.3) and UND.com Tickets:Mobile tickets and single game subscriptions available at UND.com/BuyTickets. Masks must be worn in Compton except when eating and drinking. Rankings Notre Dame No. 15 in both USA Today/USA Hockey Magazine (coaches) and USCHO.com (media) polls. Wisconsin gets votes in both polls. summaries Coach Jeff Jackson’s Fighting Irish swept the non-conference home series against Holy Cross, winning 5-2 on Thursday and 4-1 on Friday. Coach Tony Granatos Badgers split the Big Ten series at home to Minnesota, winning 4-3 in overtime on Friday and losing 4-1 on Saturday. Rivalry Wisconsin leads 46-25-9 in the series that began with a 3-0 victory over Notre Dame on February 18, 1922 at the Badin Rink off-campus. Wisconsin is 12-19-5 in games played in South Bend. Badgers were 3-0-1 against Irishmen in the 2020-21 season, won Notre Dame 2-0 and 5-3 last November 13-14 at South Bend, then won 4-2 before going on to win 5-5. tied at the LaBahn Arena on February 19-20. Teams play February 10-11 at Kohl Center in Madison. shavings Irish, with an average of 3.52 goals per game (13th national) and 1.98 goals against (11th). Junior right wing Max Ellis leads team in scoring with five goals and six assists for 11 points, followed by junior center Solag Bakich (3-6-9) and junior right wing Trevor Janicke (4-3-7). Freshman Jake Boltmann (1-5-6) and grad transfer (Connecticut) Adams Karashik (0-5-5) lead the defense. Grad transfer Matthew Galajda (5-1-0 record, 1.67 goals-to-average, .932 saves percentage, one shutout) played both games against Holy Cross, splitting time with junior Ryan Bischel (1-2-0, 2.28 average, .900 save percentage) in the first seven games of the season. Notre Dame has knocked out 33 of the opposition’s 34 power games. But Irish have only scored three goals in 33 power plays. Senior striker Brock Caulfield (3-2-5) and freshman defenseman Corson Ceulemans (1-4-5) lead Badgers to score. Junior goalkeeper Jared Moe (2-3-0, 2.08 average, .937 save percentage, one shutout) was a backup to Jack LaFontaine in Minnesota for the past two seasons before moving to Wisconsin. Jackson is 7-7-2 against Wisconsin while coaching Notre Dames and also took a 5-3 victory over Badgers in 1992 to win the first of two NCAA titles at Lake Superior State. Quote from Jeff Jackson (At Wisconsin) With all due respect to Minnesota, this is arguably the fastest team we’ve been playing against so far this year. Then we come back next week with Michigan which will be another fast team. Wisconsin spreads the ice very well. You really have to do your best not to spread too defensively. That’s what they try to make you do. In terms of record, they may have had a rough start, but they also knocked out Michigan and Minnesota. (Emergence of Boltmann) Jake has taken a good step this year. We got him halfway through the season last year. I thought he was doing well. It might have helped me. From the beginning in the training camp he started to show progress and now he gained confidence. He’s a good defender, he has a physical element to his game and he skates well. (Improvement of Ellis) The biggest step he’s taken and it happened in the last two years, he started to fill his body a little bit. It gave him more confidence to get into those more difficult areas to score goals and play under pressure. John Fineran, Tribune correspondent BIG TEN STANDARDS (Conference) Pt., GP, WLT, OW-OL, SW, GF-GA Minnesota 10, 4, 3-1-0, 0-1, 0, 14-8 Michigan 9, 4, 3-1-0, 0-0, 0, 15-8 Ohio State 9, 4, 3-1-0, 0-0, 0, 15-6 Wisconsin 5, 4, 2-2-0, 1-0, 0.9-12 Michigan State 3, 4, 1-3-0, 0-0, 0, 7-16 Notre Dame 0, 2, 0-2-0, 0-0, 0, 3-7 Penn State 0, 2, 0-2-0, 0-0, 0.3-9 (Overall, WLT, .Pct, GF-GA) Minnesota 6-4-0, .600, 35-27; Michigan 8-2-0, .800, 41-23; Ohio State 6-2-0, .750, 30-12; Wisconsin 4-6-0, 0.400, 19-32; Michigan State 4-5-1, .450, 21-28; Notre Dame 6-3-0, .667, 32-18; Penn State 6-3-0, .667, 33-24. Thursday 11 November schedule Ferris State at Michigan State, 7 p.m. Michigan at Penn State, 8:30 p.m. Program Friday 12 November Wisconsin at Notre Dame, 7:30 PM Michigan at Penn State, 7 p.m. Ohio State in Minnesota, 7:30 PM Program Saturday 13 November Wisconsin at Notre Dame, 6:00 PM Ohio State in Minnesota, 6:00 p.m. Michigan State at Ferris State, 7 p.m. Friday 19 Nov. scheme Notre Dame in Michigan, 7:30 p.m. Wisconsin, Michigan, 7 p.m. Penn State in Minnesota, 8 p.m. Program Saturday 20 November Notre Dame in Michigan, 8 p.m. Wisconsin, Michigan, 8 p.m. Penn State in Minnesota, 9 p.m.

