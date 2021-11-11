NAS developments to help student athletes achieve their dreams – Manila Bulletin





The Department of Education (DepEd) expressed the hope that recent developments in the National Academy of Sports (NAS) will pave the way for more Philippine student-athletes to pursue their dreams. (Photo by DepEd) The NAS is an affiliate of DepEd, in close collaboration with the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC). The goal is to develop more future world-class Filipino athletes and increase young people’s interest in sports. DepEd said NAS has begun construction of the learning center and training ground for Philippine scholar-athletes in New Clark City, Capas, Tarlac. Education Secretary Leonor Briones noted in a statement Thursday, Nov. 11, that developments in NA’s college would help student-athletes learn to fulfill their dreams. These developments in our Academy will help us nurture the talents and potential of our student-athletes while equipping them through our world-class facilities while developing their academic capabilities and character, Briones added. The first phase consists of the NAS administration building, the academic building and a multi-purpose gym to be completed by February 2022. Meanwhile, NAS Executive Director Joy Reyes said the momentous and historic event marks the beginning to show not only a physical structure, but also an institution that will provide the educational advancement and development of high-quality sports programs, training and experience for our future student. world-class athletes. (Photo by DepEd) On October 9, NAS, DepEd, the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) and the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) unveiled the ceremonial marker and architectural renders of the future home of Philippine student-athletes and professionals. Undersecretary for Field Operations, Palarong Pambansa Secretariat and DEACO Atty. Revsee Escobedo noted that although the pandemic occurred during the realization of the Academy, NAS officials and partners are determined to complete construction. Escobedo said the rise of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic has coincided with the establishment of the new sports academy. This circumstance has presented the ad hoc committee with unprecedented challenges in their efforts to make initial preparations for the establishment of the Academy, he said. However, this did not stop them in their determination to achieve the ultimate goal of raising exceptional Filipino student-athletes, he added. DepEd said the NAS will place additional administrative, educational and sports facilities in the future phases of construction. It includes school buildings, gyms, auditorium, table tennis, martial arts, gymnastics, weightlifting training areas, basketball and volleyball courts. In June 2020, President Duterte signed Republic Act (RA) 11470 or the National Sports Academy Act to provide an opportunity for high school students who wish to participate in professional sports. (Photo by DepEd) Duterte chose New Clark City, an emerging metropolis and sports complex developed by the government, as the location of NAS. DepEd said NAS scientists have access to world-class facilities in New Clark City, including the athletic stadium with a track certified as Class 1 by the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) and the Aquatics Center certified by Fdration Internationale de Nationality (FINA ). For school year (SY) 2021-2022, DepEd said NAS welcomed its first batch of student-athlete scientists with a specialized sports-focused education curriculum through distance learning modalities due to the ongoing public health situation in the country.

